Guardians of the Dream Patch 10.2 Campaign Chapter 6: New Beginnings (Story Spoilers)

wish they would move all important npcs from darnassus there, move a dock there and finally make dock to nightelf to amidrassil from sw....add npc in amidrassil " to tell a story about darnassus " and it would let you play in old darnassus zone til you want to leave.the whole concept of currently broken and the portal in sw just feels totally off vibe for mmorpg
I almost didn't realize that this was new at first since it had already been mentioned. That was really sweet to hear about Delaryn Summermoon's reunion.On another note, I just completed the Druid's campaign. It really felt like they were making for Stormrage because for a novel where several important characters got killed off, none of that was mentioned when Catalysm dropped.
When will this questline open for non raiders?
As a place of pilgrimage, sure. As a soul-healing spa retreat, sure. As a sacred cultural place with a World Tree like Val'sharah, sure.But absolutely not as a "new home" for the Kaldorei as a refugee colony on the Dragon Isles when they canonically control a consecutive multi-zone landmass in Northern Kalimdor that they fought for died for and went back in the middle of a war for. If the writers aren't completely incompetent, they will write the NElfs' "home" back to Kalimdor where they belong.Not to mention how ridiculous it would be from the Worgen perspective too. "So, yo, Tyrande fam, you kinda opposed all of your allies in the middle of a crucial war and rejected Anduin's - kinda my adopted son's - request, risking the war effort and possibly jeopardising our entire campaign against Sylvanas - including my potential vengeance agsinst the murderer of my son - who, as you'll note, was nowhere near Darkshore. And yet me and my Worgen still went back with you to retake your people's land out of gratitude for your past help, even though your lands had no one living there anymore and weren't a strategic target and didn't grant us any benefits for the rest of the war. But hey, hey I get it; getting your lands back is really important to you, worth fighting for millennia for, worth dying for, worth risking madness for, worth sacrificing everything for... but sure it totally makes sense that the Kaldorei would want to live in their ancestral lands in Kalimdor as us Gilneans have a strong tie to Gilneas too and we also couldn't imagine making our home anywhere else other than our retaken land. And- uhh... Tyrande...?"*Tyrande stares into the camera, dumbly smiling, and gives yet another tell-don't-show summary speech that this expansion is famous for* "aMiRdRaSsIl! The world is nelfs are hEaLiNg!""WHAT THE BLOODY MAW DO YOU MEAN YOUR NEW HOME WILL BE AWAY FROM YOUR ALREADY EXISTING ACTUAL HOME WHY ON AZEROTH DID WE DO ALL THAT FOR YOUR LANDS WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THE ELEKK IN THE ROOM----"Granted, I'm mostly just meme-ing but I'm seriously caught halfway between cope that surely, surely this can't be it; and utter incredulity at how the writers managed to negatively exceed everyone's already minuscule expectations.