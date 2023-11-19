Guardians of the Dream Patch 10.2 Campaign Chapter 6: New Beginnings (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: Patch 10.2 Guardians of the Dream spoilers ahead!

Khanam Matra Sarest says: Ohn'ahra led us here, It seems we were to witness this great event.

Okir says: We should rally a hunt. There will be a feast to prepare.

Khanam Matra Sarest says: Indeed, Sansok. It is a happy day for all of Azeroth's kin.

Cataloger Wulferd says: Gah! Where is that spare film? I can't believe we lost that bag when we were swept over here!

Cataloger Coralie says: I don't see it anywhere. It must be on the beach somewhere!

--

Cataloger Wulferd says: Thank you, <player>! Now, back to capturing the very first photos of the new World Tree!

Cataloger Coralie says: Oh, I wonder if there will be any delightful Dream creatures there to photograph! Exciting!

Gnoll Mon-Ark says: ME SEE TREE! Big and pretty. Smells like life.

Gnoll Follower says: Life?

Gnoll Follower says: Tree?

Gnoll Follower says: Meat? Where meat?

Gnoll Mon-Ark says: Me lead gnolls to find life tree. But rot also likes life trees.

Gnoll Mon-Ark says: Wratheye will want sick tree, friend-meat. A good Mon-Ark knows!

Gnoll Follower says: MON-ARK PROVIDES!

Gnoll Follower says: MON-ARK PROVIDES!

Gnoll Follower says: MON-ARK PROVIDES!

Radza Thunderclaw says: We have come from Longclaw Islands. We heard whispers that something was soon to happen, but this...

Adday says: It lives and breathes, The Isles welcome it, What else will it bring?

Scaps says: WHERE FEESH? WHERE?

Hanu says: Scaps! <Player>, would you bring him back to shore? We were pushed here when the tree came through!

Nau says: Scaps went splish!

Scaps says: NO! ME WILL DO IT!

Norukk says: There now, Scaps. We can have an impromptu picnic!

Hanu says: Thank you, <Player>!

Tyrande: Children of the stars, it has been a long journey to this moment. Our people have fought, suffered, and sacrificed so much. And yet here, in the shade of Amirdrassil's young boughs, we may at last begin to heal. Unto the souls who now watch over this sacred place, we offer our blessings. Symbols of dedication, strength, and love. Unto this moonwell we offer this precious vial, the last waters saved from the temple of Darnassus. May they bathe Amirdrassil in Elune's radiance, and bestow her blessings upon this place--Bel'ameth--the arms of the goddess. In her embrace, may the kaldorei finally know peace. Elune-adore.

Alexstraza: I am so grateful we had this time together.

Ysera: My beloved friends. With the aid of those gathered here, Amirdrassil blossoms all around us. Do you remember when you first held its seed in your arms, Tyrande?

Tyrande: Of course. I cradled it as I would a child and promised the souls within to honor their sacrifice.

Ysera: And I swore to you I would do everything in my power to protect it. We have both kept our vows. It is time I return to Ardenweald to restore the balance and repay a debt to an old friend.

Merithra: Mother... I thought you came back to ensure that I would--

Ysera: My precious child. You are strong, compassionate, and wise. And you have become the leader I knew you would. You did not need me to guide you.

Merithra: Mother, I will always need you.

Ysera: I shall not be far. I am so, so proud of you, my heart. Remember--all time is borrowed. And in this, there is beauty.