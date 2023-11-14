Patch 10.2 Dragonflight Hotfixes for November 14th - Class Tuning Live, Emerald Dream Pets, PvP Consumables

Death Knight



Unholy



Death Coil damage increased by 10%. Scourge Strike/Clawing Shadows damage increased by 10%.

Ghoul damage increased by 8%.

Virulent Plague damage increased by 20%.

Apocalypse ghoul damage increased by 5%.

Havoc



Chaotic Disposition has been reworked to directly benefit the damage of affected abilities instead of duplicating portions of the damage they dealt. The amount of damage generated by the effect has not changed. Chaotic Disposition: Your Chaos damage has a 7.77% chance to be increased by 17%, occurring up to 3/7 total times.

Sigil of Silence base duration reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). PvP duration has not changed.

Fel Flame Fortification reduction to magic damage taken reduced to 10% (was 12%).

Illuminated Sigils now increases Parry chance against affected targets by 15% (was 20%).

Guardian



Mangle now grants 12 Rage (was 10).

Rip damage increased by 140%. Does not apply in PvP Combat.

Rake damage increased by 60%.

Shred damage increased by 140%.

Ferocious Bite damage increased by 200%. Does not apply in PvP Combat.

Cat Form energy regeneration increased by 50% (was 35%).

Augmentation

Developers’ notes: The amount of utility that Augmentation Evoker brings on top of its high damage has proven to be too powerful despite recent changes. Therefore we are further reducing their damage contributions to the group in order to balance them against other specializations.



Ebon Might grants 6.5% of the Evoker’s primary stat (was 8%). Close as Clutchmates increases the effectiveness of Ebon Might and Breath of Eons by 10% (was 20%).

The amount of Versatility granted by Shifting Sands has been reduced by 15%.

Various pet abilities that deal damage such as Kill Command, Bite, and Flanking Strike will now properly reattribute damage to an Augmentation Evoker who has buffed the Hunter in the combat log.

Beast Mastery



Corrected an issue where the Bloody Frenzy talent was granting the effects of Beast Cleave for longer durations than intended and was not properly updating the personal nameplate Beast Cleave icon.

Retribution



All ability damage increased by 3%.

Discipline

Developers’ notes: Discipline healing throughput (particularly in raids) is slightly higher than we would like, given their damage and utility contributions to the group. To balance them, we’re reducing some talents that are giving a lot of power for only 1 talent point. The goal is to improve talent balance while also bringing them in line with other healers.



Divine Aegis absorption reduced to 5% of healing done (was 10%). Inescapable Torment damage reduced by approximately 19%.

Assassination



Fixed an issue that caused Internal Bleeding to be incorrectly applied by Deathmark’s version of Rupture. Fixed an issue that caused Internal Bleeding to not contribute to Sudden Demise.

Fixed an issue that caused Shrouded Suffocation to incorrectly generate combo points when a duplicated Garrote was applied with Deathmark’s effect.

Destruction



Unstable Tear damage increased 5%. Shadowy Tear damage increased 5%.

Chaos Tear damage increased 30%.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible 2-piece Set Bonus now reduces the cooldown of Grimoire: Felguard by 0.5 second (was 1 second).

Developers’ notes: We’re reducing the power of Demonology’s previous set bonus to bring it in line with other set bonuses from Aberrus.

Renown items purchased from Moon Priestess Lasara should now be eligible for conversion at the Revival Catalyst.

Fixed a bug that prevented Emerald Dream pets from being caged.

Seedbloom now stacks.

Jewelcrafting



Fixed a bug that granted the Band of New Beginnings a higher stamina value than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the first-win-of-the-day bonus from being properly awarded in Battleground Blitz.

Battlegrounds



The following items will be enabled for unrated battlegrounds and battleground brawls, excluding Battleground Blitz: Engineering Bombs:



The chance for bomb malfunctions is now standardized to 5% for all players while in a battleground, regardless of other factors.

Grease Grenade

Primal Deconstruction Charge

Polarity Bomb

Gravitational Displacer

Sticky Warp Grenade



and their EZ-Thro counterparts.

Curious Primordial Fungus

Pest Fogger

Wild Dragon Fruit

Wild Truffle



Duration reduced to 12 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Speed penalty reduced to 15% (was 30%).

Now on the Battle Standard cooldown of 10 minutes.

Bonus primary stat reduced to 5% (was 10%).

Critical strike chance bonus reduced to 30% (was 50%).

Now on the Healing Potion cooldown of 5 minutes.

Immediate health increased to 25% (was 20%). Health over time increased to 40% (was 15%).

Damage bonus increased to 30% (was 25%).

Damage taken over time reduced to 1% every 3 seconds (was 3% every 3 seconds).

Duration increased to 24 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Energized Temporal SporesGritty Stone PotionWarbanner of IrePrismatic Snail MucusSoothing Emerald TeaVolatile Crimson EmbersAdditionally, War Mode consumables have been adjusted to no longer be Unique and no longer have charges. These will be stackable items all the way up to 200, and their cost has been reduced from 100 Bloody Tokens down to 50 for a stack of 5. Seltherex now offers these items for 500 Honor for a stack of 5.