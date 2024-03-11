(FIXED) Stormwind Portals "Bugged" and Constantly Spawning - Use LFG on Alliance Character

Big yikes
Its cool the one portal the horde have to be flagged to access and corpse run if killed is the one that has the easy mode
If only we could round up our monthly sub every month so Blizz could afford to make things work right the first time.
Wowhead is actually promoting a bug usage ? lmao
nice meanwhile me waiting near Orgrimmar the last 3 hour with no spawn cool
its laggy as hell too. lots of dc
way to ruin it, wowhead...
What a shame, they can't handle a simple event, and an event that already happened in the past.
This is not reliable.
Not clear about how the SW portals are acting? What is that supposed to be? A joke? Yes SW is bugged. Yes Alliance if youre lucky you can join up to 6 groups and get 6 kills. Ive done it. Yes its BUGGED. there isnt a question. Wish the wowhead team would not call it into question every damn article they make....
Seems to be fixed now, but it wasnt only Stormwind, Durotar portals were working in similar way.
doesn't appear to be bugged on every realm or phase, i'm currently sat staring at nothing.
Killed Dr Boom (you only have to TAG Dr Boom, or AT LEAST tag Dr Boom, not the other 2, to get loot) some 10 times, in the span of 3 hours... got EVERYTHING from the mount, to pet, to toy, to the 3 transmogs in those 10 kills (just need to continue to get the last 7 cards for the big achievement)So don't freat. When the clock hit top of the hour, go and kill Dr Boom once or twice, do this like 5ish times and you're set.I'd say the drop rate for stuff is like 100% or near that, almost every time I killed stuff I got 1 of the big items (except sarge, sarge took 3 kills to get, the previous 2 kills only had cards)
Also it APPEARS two things changed:Alliance was fixed so no more portals spawning after the past 15 minute mark (still, multiple portals can spawn in between top of the hour and 15 minutes past)SECOND and more important, Dr Boom got buffed so he doesn't die in 2-5 seconds with extreme lag, it actually get A LOT of HP now, thank GOD!
seems to be fixed already :P
If you're not getting loot when tagging its highly likely you have 10 of the Hearthstone Wild Cards, I have most of the transmog and cards already but ended up with 6 tags and no loot, deleted them and started getting loot again even if it was only Hearthstone Wild Cards!