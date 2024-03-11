"Stone of the Hearth" Hearthstone Hotfixed - Now Works

it just works
epic
Cool, now if they can only fix the event.
Uh great but they have an event that needs way more attention than a toy right now.
I just logged in and it still does not work.
I really hope one day that they will make the hearthstone toys work where they change your main hearthstone in your bags instead of being a toy you have to either go in the journal for or have on your hot bars. Muscle memory for years has always had me open my bags to use my hearth, not my toy journal.
Do novelty hearthstones still not work in combat?