March 12th Extended Maintenance for Critical Server Infrastructure Improvements

In our Americas, EU, and Asia regions this week, we’ve planned for an estimated 8 hours of downtime to do some critical server infrastructure improvements to our Network File System (NFS).At this time, the 8 hour window is just an estimate, and we can’t determine in advance how much time it’s going to take with much certainty. While we hope that NFS updates won’t take the full 8 hours, we have to allow for the scenario where the update processes take much longer than expected.We’ll let you know during maintenance tomorrow if it looks like it’s going to go long.