First Impression of the Beast Mastery Hunter Rework in The War Within - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

HUNTER



Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated.

Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Padded Armor – Survival of the Fittest gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Kodo Tranquilizer – Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from its target.

New Talent: Devilsaur Tranquilizer – If Tranquilizing Shot removes only an Enrage effect, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.

New Talent: Scout’s Instincts – You cannot be slowed below 80% of your normal movement speed while Aspect of the Cheetah is active.

New Talent: Scrappy – Casting Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Intimidation and Binding Shot by 0.5 seconds.

New Talent: Kindling Flare – Stealthed enemies revealed by Flare remain revealed for 3 seconds after exiting the flare.

New Talent: Unnatural Causes – Your damage over time effects deal 10% increased damage. This effect is increased by 50% on targets below 20% health.

New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. Can only occur every 1 minute.

New Talent: No Hard Feelings – When Misdirection targets your pet, it reduces the damage they take by 50% for 5 seconds.

New Talent: Territorial Instincts – Intimidation summons a pet if you do not have one out and stuns two additional nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness.



Developer’s note: This talent is not fully implemented yet, but we wanted to give players access to it early for feedback. The intended vision for this spell is for Hunters to summon their pet, and then it Intimidates their target. We are not interested in circumventing a Hunter’s need for their pet to be out to access Intimidation.

Developer’s note: Survival has gotten substantially increased access to Explosive Shot, so we wanted to make Explosive Shot stacking feel more responsive and exciting.

Developer’s note: One of the biggest complaints we’re seeing in the Hunter community is button bloat. Death Chakram was a relatively high-frequency button that you had to click before all of your damage abilities, creating something of a launch sequence for every Hunter specialization. Its removal will let us bake the lost power into each spec’s kit while also reducing the button-presses required before you can begin damage.

Dark Ranger (Marksmanship/Beast Mastery)

Pack Leader (Beast Mastery/Survival)

Symphonic Arsenal damage reduced by 40%.

Symphonic Arsenal target cap reduced to 5 (was 6).

New Talent: Laceration – Whenever your pets critically strike, they cause their target to bleed for 15% of the damage dealt.

New Talent: Go For the Throat – Kill Command deals increased critical strike damage equal to 100% of your critical strike chance.

New Talent: Killer Cobra – Kill Shot applies Serpent Sting for 12 seconds.

New Talent: Venomous Bite – Bloodshed damage bonus increased by an additional 15% and makes Kill Command deal 20% increased damage to the target.

New Talent: Shower of Blood – Bloodshed now hits two additional targets near the primary target.

New Talent: Basilisk Collar – Each damage over time effect on your target increases the damage they receive from your pet’s attacks by 5%/10%.

New Talent: Huntmaster’s Call – Every third cast of Dire Beast sounds the Horn of Valor to summon a legendary wolf to aid you in battle for 15 seconds, either Hati or Fenryr. Hati increases the damage of all your pets by 15%. Fenryr applies a heavy bleed on your target and grants you additional Haste.

New Talent: Explosive Venom – Every 5 casts of Cobra Shot or Multi-Shot makes your next Multi-Shot or Explosive Shot apply Serpent’s Sting to up to 5 targets.

Bloodshed is now in gate 3 and has been updated – Command your pet to tear into your target, causing your target to bleed for high damage over 18 seconds and take 15% increased damage from your pet.

A Murder of Crows is now passive and has been updated – Every 5 casts of Kill Command summons a Murder of Crows. Murder of Crows no longer resets its cooldown if the affected target dies.

Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator are now Beast Mastery talents (was Class).

Killer Instinct now deals 25/50% increased damage against enemies below 35% health.

Barrage now also grants Beast Cleave.

Bestial Wrath initial damage increased by 280%.

Many 2-point talents are now 1 point.

The following talents have been removed:



One With the Pack

One With the Pack Sharp Barbs

Wailing Arrow

Cobra Sting

Fenryr’s Ravenous Leap damage reduced by 30%.

Hati now increases all pet damage by 8% (was 15%).

Hati and Fenryr attack damage has been normalized and reduced.

New Talent: Tar-Coated Bindings – Binding Shot’s root duration is increased by 1 second.New Talent: Serrated Tips – You gain 5% more critical strike from critical strike sources.New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. This effect has a 60 second cooldown.New Talent: Ghillie Suit – You take 20% reduced damage while in Camouflage. This bonus persists 3 seconds after leaving Camouflage.New Talent: Specialized Arsenal – Kill Command, Aimed Shot, and Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10%.Lone Survivor now also reduces Counter Shot and Muzzle’s cooldown by 2 seconds.Survival of the Fittest now reduces all damage you and your pet take by 30% (was 20%).Improved Tranquilizing Shot now also grants 10 focus when you interrupt an effect with Counter Shot or Muzzle.Quick Load now resets the cooldown of Scatter Shot and Bursting Shot.Steel Trap damage reduced by 80%.Born to be Wild now reduces Aspect of the Cheetah, Survival of the Fittest, and Aspect of the Turtle by 30 seconds (was 7/15%).Explosive Shot now explodes early when applied to a target that already is affected by Explosive Shot.Explosive Shot projectile and explosion visual effects have been updated.Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator have moved to the Beast Mastery talent tree.Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite have moved to the Marksmanship talent tree.Kill Command and Alpha Predator have moved to the Survival talent tree.Bursting Shot is now a choice node with Scatter Shot (was in Marksmanship tree).The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed:Trailblazer and Pathfinding have swapped locations in the Hunter class tree.Fixed an issue that was causing Posthaste to only grant 25% movement speed. It now grants 50% movement speed.Fixed an issue that was causing Born to Be Wild to falsely claim to reduce the cooldown of Survival of the Fittest.New Talent: Blackrock Munitions – The damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 8%.New Talent: Implosive Trap – Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Choice node with High Explosive Trap.Territorial Instincts has been redesigned – Casting Intimidation without an active pet summons one from your stable.Talent nodes in Gate 2 have been repositioned.Concussive Shot and Wilderness Medicine now connect to Scare Beast and Scout’s Instinct respectively.The following talents have been removed:Thrill of the Hunt now properly stacks up to 3 times.War Orders now properly grants a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Command.The position of Hunter’s Prey and Wild Call have been swapped.Killer Cobra in Gate 2 has been renamed to Venom’s Bite.Huntmaster’s Call has had the following adjustments:Hunters have new visuals and sound effects when Huntmaster’s Call summons Hati or Fenryr.Kill Command damage increased by 8%.Dire Beast damage increased by 10%.Dire Beast now grants 20 Focus.Alpha Predator and Improved Kill Command have swapped locations.Improved Kill Command has a new icon.Hunter’s Prey and Venom’s Bite have swapped locations.Pathing in Gate 2 has been adjusted.Huntmaster’s Call sound effect volume has been lowered.