Allied Race Starting Zones Now Accessible to All Players

As someone who RPs as High Elven member of the Army of the Light, I see this as a win!
how cool it would be to have a reason to return to the old world... a week ago i went to darnassus (wanted to take a ss) and realized i haven't been there for 3y :djust make ow weekly faction callings already x.x if full-map world quests is too much for a small indie company, which yes is quite understandableor hay make Shaping Fate give shrooms and stuffand proper gold
IMO Telogrus Rift's portal should be down below the Slaughtered Lamb, in the crypts
Honestly, these placements look weird. Just like the original placements. I hope in the future they add at least 1 or 2 buildings that resemble each (allied) race. There are many spots in Stormwind and some unused ones. Best example would be the forest behind the walls of The Mage Quarter. Add some High Elf and Void Elf buildings and put the portal to Telogrus there. Wildhammer/Dark Iron Dwarf buildings in Dwarven District and so on.
Now if only they would fix the portal to Zandalar from org….
Those are the kinds of 'updates' i value most ;There's no power gain related to this, and 99% of people wont have any kind of direct benesse from this, however, just by having this, makes the world feels better.
They should also include a portal to Gilneas, since it was claimed back to the Alliance in patch 10.2.5.
Roleplayers will really appreciate this.
It's a 'Capital' city, not 'Capitol.' Capital is the more common word, with a wider range of meanings. It can be used as a noun to refer to a city serving as the official seat of government.Capitol is a noun that refers to the building in which the legislative government meets.For instance: Stormwind is the Capital city of the Alliance. Stormwind Keep can arguably be considered the 'capitol.'Just thought I would grammar check your article here.
Mechagon RP wooo
Even RPing I'm having trouble figuring out why this was a priority over so many other things that would benefit a larger audience. Even a larger RP audience.
Wait wait wait wait WAIT.They say Shadowforge City... Does it cut off after a certain point?Are they giving roleplayers the ENTIRE Blackrock Depths instance as a public, uninstanced space?
What a waste of resources.
There’s tons of space in the Mage Tower Portal room, should have just added them into there.