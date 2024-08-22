This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Even More Specialized Gems - What's New with Jewelcrafting in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The War Within introduces interesting new mechanics to both Crafting and Gathering Professions. While players expect Profession updates each time a new expansion launches, The War Within is bringing an unusual number of changes that can alter how the flow of a Profession works, or make the Crafting or Gathering process more difficult than it has been in the past.
We're taking a look at what's new and different with each Profession - this time, with a look at
Jewelcrafting
! While we're only focused on one small part of this Profession for this deep dive, you can find extensive information in our The War Within Jewelcrafting Guide, as well as overall Profession information in our Profession Overview.
The War Within Jewelcrafting Guide Profession Overview in The War Within
What's New with Jewelcrafting?
While changes to some other Professions come in the form of new crafting bonuses or deadly mechanics to mitigate,
Khaz Algar Jewelcrafting
changes are focused primarily on Specializations and subsequently how to acquire recipes. Jewelcrafters will notice that, for those looking to focus on gemcutting, the Knowledge Point cost of entry is
significantly
higher - and gems are far more specialized than before.
In Dragonflight, Jewelcrafters looking to master gemcutting only had to worry about four main Specialization nodes. These nodes, at 40 Knowledge Points each, focused on a different archetype of cut - Fire cuts, for instance, prioritized Critical Strike, while Haste cuts favored Air. Now, for each gem in The War Within besides the base Amber (
Stunning Sapphire
,
Radiant Ruby
,
Ostentatious Onyx
, and
Extravagant Emerald
),
each cut
has its own Specialization - meaning a
Deadly Onyx
and a
Quick Ruby
require separate Knowledge Point investments.
This more than doubles the required Knowledge Points to max the
Gemcutting
Specialization compared to its Dragonflight iteration. While it provides more control over specific crafts, it also pigeonholes Crafters in the early stages of the expansion - instead of being able to focus on Haste gems, players will only be able to focus on
one
Haste gem at a time. While this will matter less as time goes on, it will certainly affect market prices for gem cuts early on.
There's much more information to learn about
Jewelcrafting
in The War Within, as well as all other Professions - take a look at our other news covering what's new for each Crafting and Gathering Profession:
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
1
Comment by
terrifying1376
on 2024-08-22T10:12:02-05:00
410 knowledge point :deadge
Comment by
Lemistio
on 2024-08-22T10:20:19-05:00
Why is it so convoluted
Comment by
NotATroll
on 2024-08-22T10:29:07-05:00
Why is it so convoluted
For retention and weekly fomo of course
1
