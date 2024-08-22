This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Class Guides Now Updated for the War Within Launch - Leveling, Hero Talents, Talent Builds & More
Live
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
Our class guides are now updated for the War Within Launch! Begin your journey in Khaz Algar with leveling guides that include Hero Talent recommendations and tips to speed your way to max level. Explore the Pre-Season with talent builds and a dedicated Hero Talent page that'll help you optimize for every content type.
War Within Launch Guides
Looking for all the information about the War Within Launch for your spec in one place? These are the guides for you! The pages below will discuss the major changes to each spec including a rough idea of how good each spec is at launch. Get a jumpstart on the pre-season and the War Within with the best builds to run, Hero Talent recommendations, a quick refresher on the spec, and much more!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Hero Talent Guides for the War Within Launch
Our Hero Talent guides provide a comprehensive overview comparing your two Hero Talent options for your spec. Get recommendations for Hero Talents including full talent builds for a variety of content. Learn how to optimize your spec with rotation and gearing advice that let's you harness the full potential of your Hero Talents.
Best Talent Builds for the War Within Launch
Looking for the best builds for your spec? With all the talent changes, reworks, and the addition of Hero Talents, many new builds have appeared. Check our Talent Build guides below!
Class Guides for the War Within Launch
Looking for more? Check out our full guides below.
