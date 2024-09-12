Enemy Spell Damage Reduced by 20% for Solo Delvers - Unannounced Hotfix

Melee hits are 1shotting 600 ilvl tanks in tier 8s
its a good change for solo players
I was wondering why I was getting ROCKED when I was solo.
not enough. its the melee hits that are roughest
How about the 2mil auto attacks?
LOL..... nerfed by 20% b/c of the mobs having 5x more HP and still around 2.5x more dmg than before this change.thanks for killing delves. will be fun to wait a week or 2 until they are doable again
Absolutely worthless change until they actually put a 590-600 geared toon of each class through a delve solo and experience how abysmal it now is for certain classes. This fix is lipstick on a pig.
20%? This is nothing. It needs to be reduced by 50-75% to make it doable and HP by same amount as well.
It would help if Brann didn't do d*ck all for healing. His heals are tremendously terrible.
Nowhere near enough. The last boss of dread pit is ridiculous
Absolutely terrible changes overall. I haven't heard a single player saying they enjoy these things now.
Underkeep Delve is crazy overtuned in terms of mob damage just bruh.
nlt blizz cmon
Doing Earthcrawl Mines T8 on my 595 Bear last night and the Web Shots were doing about 1/3rd of my health per hit. The boss was the easiest mob in the entire Delive.
Sry this scaling is still fu...up i am a Ret Paldin just try'd Earthcrawl Mines solo... no chance.first problem part here is at the wave section, you get aggo by all that spawn just to get destroyed by all the casters that won't even move even if you interrupt them.part where i lost all my lives is right befor the endboss there are 2 named mobs called: Tala and Velo.Velo was bugged in a stone and still full casts at you. Even if you stand inside him, he will cast Grasping Darkness what pulls you to him.In the Tooltip it says, deals: 923,377 dmg... as if . It hit me with 3.323.165 dmg can't be countered, and you are just dead.. All while a 2nd dude fights you. Velo hast 30million HP and Tala 23 million. With 2 heal pots shield lay on hands all def spells not a chance in about 10 sec you are dead. Dunno how broken the scaling is.