Delve Hotfixes (September 12th) - Damage and Health Scaling While in a Group

HOTFIXES

Fixed a bug causing bosses to scale incorrectly with more players.

Increased the health scaling of enemies in Delves while grouped with other players.

Reduced the damage scaling of many enemy abilities in Delves while grouped with other players.

Adjusted enemy targeting preferences in Delves.



Developers’ notes: Our goal is to match the difficulty of solo and group play as much as possible in Delves. When looking at data on group delves, we noticed unexpectedly low combat times coupled with unexpectedly high lethality. We identified the root cause of this issue and corrected it. This fix will increase the health scaling of enemies per additional player present, but we are also reducing the damage scaling of many abilities to compensate.

Developer’s note: This mechanic was proving to be confusing in its functionality, making it a mistake to release spirit when playing with certain compositions. This change should make the experience more consistent regardless of group size or makeup.

Zekvir’s influence has grown stronger, introducing a new enemy variant in Delve Tier 8.Fixed an issue where the health bar UI could fail to display values correctly in Zekvir’s Lair while in a group.Revives Remaining has changed to Lives Remaining. Now any time a player dies, the counter is reduced (was any time a player releases spirit). In addition, reaching a checkpoint will now provide +1 life.