Everything You Need to Know about Worldsoul Memories

Virtually useless essentially. By the time you get enough Radiant Echoes to make real runs at Worldsoul Memories, you don't need the coffer shards it gives. The entire system needs a hard redesign.
So many other interesting, good things in this expansion, this event however is just so boring, basic and a waste of time. Not even sure why it's a thing
Oh cool so that’s what they are.
This event seems so boring. I did one already and it was a total drag. I hope they shake these up a bit to make them more worthwhile.
5 min for 50 flightstones isn't bad
To be very frank with you, and keep in mind, it's my personal opinion, nearly every system currently in the war within feels unfinished and simply, underwhelming. Delves - I was expecting something like a mage tower, or a better version of torghast, etc. Right now, it's not only too simple and brainless, but the rewards are just lameMemories - Why would one do this right now? You get more valors by running a heroic dungeon or doing a world questEpic world quests - They don't seem epic at all. What is epic about them? You get the same resource(s) you get by doing anything elseOverall, I'm personally not impressed. It feels like we are doing the same activity over and over again, with a different name.