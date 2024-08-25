This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Easy Mounts to Farm in The War Within Launch - Bees, Skyhunters, Lynx
Live
Posted
2 hr 1 min ago
by
Anshlun
Looking for easy mounts to increase your collection in The War Within? We've selected six of the easiest mounts from the new expansion that can be already obtained.
The War Within Mount Guide
Easy Deterministic Mounts in The War Within
Swarmite Skyhunter
Likely the easiest mount to obtain in The War Within. All you need to do to get it is complete the
Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter
achievement.
You can check our detailed guide for instructions on how to reach every Glyph in Khaz Algar.
Reins of the Soaring Meaderbee
Another easy mount to farm; all it takes is to kill Bees around the Cinderbrew Meadery raid to loot 900x
Sizzling Cinderpollen
. They have a high drop chance from every Elite Bee around the Meadery, plus they can drop non-Elites non-Bees around the area as well, like from
Rustcloud Runt
and
Persistent Honeyslime
.
Siesbarg
Siesbarg is the reward of a quest chain that starts from looting
Vial of Tka'ktath's Blood
from the Rare Elite
Tka'ktath
. It has a pretty high drop chance, so you'll likely get it in your first kill. You must be level 78 or higher to start the quest.
The questline requires you to collect different items from Nerubians in Khaz Algar. First, you need to collect
Nerubian Chitin
, then 1000
Nerubian Venom
, and finally 500
Nerubian Blood
.
While
Nerubian Chitin
can drop from virtually every Nerubian, the other two are more limited on which Nerubians can drop it.
Nerubian Blood
seems to drop only from Ascended Nerubians, but it is too early to nail down which Nerubian types can drop each.
It should take a couple hours to finish this mount, but the progress is mostly incremental and doesn't require a lot of RNG once you obtain
Vial of Tka'ktath's Blood
.
Easy Random Drop Mounts in The War Within
Dauntless Imperial Lynx
While some RNG drops are locked behind launch or Season 1, players can already start working towards the Dauntless Imperial Lynx. This mount is contained inside
Lamplighter Supply Satchel
, which is rewarded by activities that appear on the Spreading the Light World Event.
This event spawns large Lamplights and smaller ones. The large ones require 20x
Radiant Remnant
from any player to activate, and the smaller ones are individual, requiring 3x
Radiant Remnant
to activate.
Lighting Major Keyflames light up the area for 20 minutes, granting a bonus objective that can be completed around the Keyflame for a
Lamplighter Supply Satchel
.
Lighting Lesser Keyflames unlocks a weekly quest in t hat area that has a chance to grant a
Lamplighter Supply Satchel
.
Beledar's Spawn
This mount is a rare drop from
Beledar's Spawn
.
Beledar's Spawn
appears when Baledar changes to its void phase. You can find groups listed for it in Looking for Group or fly around when the crystal turns to find it yourself.
Below, you can see all the possible spawn locations.
Regurgitated Mole Reins
Another random drop mount that players can work towards is the
Regurgitated Mole Reins
. It drops from
Lurker of the Deeps
. The Lurker spawns in
The Ringing Deeps
and can be summoned by hitting five levers in the zone within 10 seconds of each other. The rare has over 22 million HP that scales with more players attacking it and takes 1 minute to spawn after all levers are hit.
Lever 1
Lever 2
Lever 3
Lever 4
Lever 5
Rare Spawn
Other Mounts
Looking for more mounts? Check out our
The War Within Mount Guide
, which covers all these mounts and many others!
The War Within Mount Guide
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post