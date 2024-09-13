Mists of Tirna Scithe Maze Helper WeakAura

if this works then oh my freakin god ty
This mechanic should have been removed/replaced/majorly reimagined. Any mechanic to which the optimal solution is an addon, is simply a badly designed mechanic.
I have seen this working for people, yea.Important to note (as stated above) that this only kicks in after clearing the second room.(pulling extra mobs at the start of the maze - through walls - may or may not 'break' the WA though ... still waiting for for confirmation).
I'll never understand why WeakAuras like this rarely display information in clear language, like "Go Left". Instead, they always have to work like THAC0; "We prefer for our systems to be convoluted and impenetrable for noobs! We'd sure hate for just anybody to be able to enjoy this!"
Never worked on any of us before the last room.
I don't know how this isn't cheating, Weak auras need to be broken like some other addons from the old days that played the game for you. Like decursive or the DBM plugin that showed you where to stand during boss fights. I don't use addons and this seems like a unfair advantage.
ah @#$% here we go again
Safe to use it? Not like you can get ban for it?