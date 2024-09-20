Upcoming Class Tuning on September 24th - Fire Mage, Shadow Priest, Resto Druid

Classes

Death Knight



Rider of the Apocalypse: Trollbane’s Icy Fury slows targets by 40% (was 70%).

Feral



Rampant Ferocity now damages enemies within 8 yards of the Druid when using Ferocious Bite, instead of enemies within 8 yards of the target.

All healing increased by 4%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Beast Mastery



Beast Cleave damage increased to 90% (was 80%).

Fire



Flamestrike damage increased by 15%.

Living Bomb damage increased by 10%.

Glacial Spike damage increased by 20%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Ray of Frost damage increased by 15%.

Shadow



All damage increased by 4%.

Player versus Player

Death Knight



Unholy



Doomburst causes Death Coil to burst 2 Festering Wounds (was 3).

Havoc



Demon’s Bite damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Chaos Strike/Annihilation damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Blade Dance/Death Sweep damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Feral



Sabertooth now increases the damage of Ferocious Bite by 10% (was 15%) and increases the damage of Ferocious Bite per periodic effect by 2% (was 3%) in PvP combat.

Rip damage increased by 25% in PvP combat (was 15%).

Rake initial damage increased by 25% (was 15%) and its periodic damage increased by 10% (was -6%) in PvP combat.

Devastation



Eternity Surge damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 100% in PvP combat (was 75%).

Frostfire: Frostfire Empowerment increases Frostfire Bolt damage by 30% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Arcane



Arcane Blast damage increased by 45% in PvP combat (was 15%).

Arcane Barrage damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Magi’s Spark is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Fireball damage increased by 100% in PvP combat (was 35%).

Greater Pyroblast cast time reduced to 4 seconds (was 4.5 seconds) but it now deals 30% of its target’s maximum health in damage (was 35%).

Ice Lance damage increased by 25% in PvP combat (was 45%).

Frostbolt damage increased by 150% in PvP combat (was 118%).

Ray of Frost damage increased by 5% in PvP combat.

Ice Barrier absorb amount is now decreased by 40% in PvP combat (was 25%).

Mistweaver



Enveloping Mist healing increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Holy



Mana regeneration reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 35%).

Word of Glory healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Holy Light healing increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Discipline



Weal and Woe’s bonus to Power Word: Shield is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Holy Word: Serenity healing increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Holy Word: Sanctify healing increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Perfected Form now increases damage dealt during Voidform by 10% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Subtlety



Reverberation now increases Echoing Reprimand damage by 50% in PvP combat (was 70%).

