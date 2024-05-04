This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Earthen Tools and Jeweled Weapon Models in The War Within Alpha
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Archimtiros
We've datamined a handful of new Earthen tools and ornate jeweled weapon models in this week's update for The War Within Alpha! While the tools appear to be fairly basic farm and mining implements, the weapons are similar in style to many of the
Earthen weapon and armor models
found in last week's build.
Earthen Tools
Jeweled Weapons
Comment by
hashtagfred
on 2024-05-04T12:21:07-05:00
Hoping that simple hammer is a two hander
Comment by
MongYii
on 2024-05-04T12:28:13-05:00
As a dwarf enjoyer I am very happy with these.
