Hallowfall's Ending - An Important Character's Fate (Spoilers)

boy is being kidnapped his whole life
Anduin gets kidnapped again?
obv i dont know where the story goes but if you want people to care more about storytelling,narrative, and characters you can't just continue having your characters either afk or get kidnapped all the time.
They keep doing "what could have been for x other character" with Anduin, this is just the "if Varian survived the broken shore" story arc, he'll come out of it having properly regained his connection to the light most likely
Like father like Son, Leaping into a Unending army, to hold them back to give his allies time to escape.
Anduin is like Princess Peach he needs a Daddy or a GigaChad so save his buttcheeks
So he comes back after being absent for quite awhile, only to be kidnapped again? Great...
You have like five prominent female characters who could do the cool heroic sacrifice and/or become damsels in distress, yet Anduin takes the damsel in distress role yet again. It's too early to keep doing that, for crying out loud. I sure hope he puts up one hell of a fight and gets his sword's light back before he gets "To Be Continued".
I appreciate not spoiling with title and thumbnail anymore.
This is princess Elise tier consistent kidnapping.
The writer of this article was having so much fun, I can tell
Man, Anduin gets kidnapped more often than even Mokuba.
My boy just stacking them kidnappings
i am getting serious Daphne vibes.If the quest line to go into the spiders cave doesnt include a reference to doggy treats i swear im not going.although to be fair this is where he will probably get his Shadowform and need Alleria to teach him how to control it
Anduin Shadow Priest arc coming soon.Also, lol kidnapped again.Anduin channeling his inner Baine.
Tbh i think this might be a setup up for more character development on anduins part. like last time he got kidnapped and taken to the lair of some cosmic baddy it ended up with him being mind controlled etc which put him in the state of mind he is in currently. so if he'staken to xal there will most likely be some good oppertunity for him to reflect and become stronger for it this time
Just when you thought Anduin could get a bit of interesting character developpment.
Perfect.The last time we lost a golden boy and received a broken man.This time we loose a broken man. Maybe we will a "burn in the light" warrior this time.
Anduin gettin addicted to this, prolly already striped naked and tied himself before they even got to him.
Thank you Champion! But your Anduin is in another Castle!