Hallowfall's Ending - An Important Character's Fate (Spoilers)

Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead

The Final Front

Alleria Windrunner says: We've beaten them back! Let's get Anduin!

Faerin Lothar says: We don't know what's down there! Reinforcements are on the way, we could wait--

Allena Windrunner says: Well lose his trail!

Faerin Lothar says: You're right; Let's make those monsters pay for everything they've done!