Did Somebody Say Thunderfury, Blessed Bow of the Windseeker?
It's a hunter weapon.
This certainly isn't Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker, but is undoubtedly Thunderfury, Blessed Bow of the Windseeker. Now we just need to wait for the rest of them to come out of hiding. I'm really looking forward to Thunderfury, Blessed Axe of the Windseeker. Please, Blizzard.
Would be cool if it would shoot lightning, blue lightning for the blue one and orange lightning for the orange one
I need this in my life! That red one was MADE for my hunter main. Red AND titan-themed (how my hunter looks)? Yes please!
pin me later this will cost 1mil gold
This will go great with my Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker and my Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker!But don't forget my Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker!