The Art of Diablo Volume II Release Date Revealed - Hint at Expansion Release Date?
Diablo
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Arktane
The Art of Diablo Volume II Artbook by Blizzard has been known about for several months now, but the official release date has finally been listed! The book is slated for release on July 2nd, 2024.
Preorder The Art of Diablo Volume II
A small portion of sales from the Amazon link above will go to support Wowhead's site operations.
Volume II of the artbook series will contain over 500 works of art and concepts from Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo Immortal, and Diablo IV. Expect some gloriously gory and beautiful art from the second volume when it is released, as
the first volume of the Art of Diablo did not disappoint
.
These two images are from Volume I of the Art of Diablo.
Something to consider is that the release date for volume II of the Art of Diablo
might
give a hint towards a possible release date for Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. The expansion for Diablo 4 is officially stated to be released sometime in "late 2024", but there is a possibility that some of the images inside the book might contain information about or insight into Vessel of Hatred.
The Book of Lorath released April 18th, 2023 and Diablo 4 released just two months after
. Blizzard is planning for a huge reveal about Vessel of Hatred in early Summer, which expected to be around May or June. The book will release one to two months after, and if the previous release schedule holds true, it's possible - albeit unlikely! - we can expect Vessel of Hatred to release in August or September of 2024. Only time will tell, but we're all excited to see what is in store for Sanctuary!
