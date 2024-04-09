Datamined Season 4 PTR Mythic+ Hotfixes - Targeted Nerfs to Brackenhide Hollow, Uldaman

Blizzard



Uldaman

• The Lost Dwarves

○ Fiery Surge damage reduced by 50%

○ Burning Pitch’s maximum radius reduced from 10 yards to 6 yards

○ Addressed an issue where Heavy Arrow is damaging pets

• Sentinel Talondras

○ Earthen Shards initial damage reduced by 20%

○ Earthen Shards periodic damage reduced by 12.5%

• Emberon

○ Burning Heat’s duration reduced from 10s to 6s

○ Adjusted Seeking Flame’s visual so it does not clip into the terrain

Ruby Life Pool

• Primalist Flamedancer

○ Flame Dance’s end of channel damage reduced by 25%.

• Kyrakk

○ Reduced the number of Flamespit targets from 3 to 2.

Algeth’ar’s Academy

• Vexamus

○ Mana Bomb periodic damage is reduced by 20%

○ Corrupted Mana now has a slight delay before inflicting damage to players inside of its effect.

