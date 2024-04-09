Datamined Season 4 PTR Mythic+ Hotfixes - Targeted Nerfs to Brackenhide Hollow, Uldaman

Blizzard
Uldaman
• The Lost Dwarves
○ Fiery Surge damage reduced by 50%
○ Burning Pitch’s maximum radius reduced from 10 yards to 6 yards
○ Addressed an issue where Heavy Arrow is damaging pets
• Sentinel Talondras
○ Earthen Shards initial damage reduced by 20%
○ Earthen Shards periodic damage reduced by 12.5%
• Emberon
○ Burning Heat’s duration reduced from 10s to 6s
○ Adjusted Seeking Flame’s visual so it does not clip into the terrain
Ruby Life Pool
• Primalist Flamedancer
○ Flame Dance’s end of channel damage reduced by 25%.
• Kyrakk
○ Reduced the number of Flamespit targets from 3 to 2.
Algeth’ar’s Academy
• Vexamus
○ Mana Bomb periodic damage is reduced by 20%
○ Corrupted Mana now has a slight delay before inflicting damage to players inside of its effect.