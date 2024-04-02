More Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning - Nerfs to Uldaman, Ruby Life Pools and Algeth'ar Academy

Blizzard

Greetings!



Dragonflight Season 4 dungeon testing continues on PTR realms. The test period will begin today Tuesday April 2nd at 10:00 PDT (13:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST), and end Monday April 8th at 10:00 PDT (13:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST). Please note that the test period may be adjusted in the event of technical difficulties.



The following dungeons are available for testing on Mythic, and Mythic+ difficulty with the new dungeon progression update:

• The Azure Vault

• Brackenhide Hollow

• Ruby Life Pools

• Halls of Infusion

• Algeth’ar Academy

• The Nokhud Offensive

• Neltharus

• Uldaman, Legacy of Tyr



Based on feedback from last weeks’ testing additional dungeon adjustments have been made:



Uldaman

• The Lost Dwarves

○ Fiery Surge damage reduced by 50%

○ Burning Pitch’s maximum radius reduced from 10 yards to 6 yards

○ Addressed an issue where Heavy Arrow is damaging pets

• Sentinel Talondras

○ Earthen Shards initial damage reduced by 20%

○ Earthen Shards periodic damage reduced by 12.5%

• Emberon

○ Burning Heat’s duration reduced from 10s to 6s

○ Adjusted Seeking Flame’s visual so it does not clip into the terrain

Ruby Life Pool

• Primalist Flamedancer

○ Flame Dance’s end of channel damage reduced by 25%.

• Kyrakk

○ Reduced the number of Flamespit targets from 3 to 2.

Algeth’ar’s Academy

• Vexamus

○ Mana Bomb periodic damage is reduced by 20%

○ Corrupted Mana now has a slight delay before inflicting damage to players inside of its effect.



During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind or Orgrimmar, and the nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation.



We look forward to hearing your feedback!