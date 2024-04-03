Undocumented Season 4 Mythic+ Changes - Abilities Now Scaling with Keystone Level

Dam good luck surviving Withering on high keys. If i'm not mistaken then it looked like two dps just got oneshot from it.
I'm not sure about the rest but With Asure Vault change
Good changes. I assume they will fix the key level scaling though. Those always suck
Big L by Blizzard making this stuff harder than it should be. Are the Devs asleep again? Zhushi is going to cry so much about healing checks -- that bot healer.
The necrotic breath change is already in live. Noticed it when I did a follower dungeon to get to the altar to craft something.
Terrible changes, especially the nonsense in Brackenhide. Already a terrible dungeon, this makes it worse. I really question what the devs hope to achieve by this.
Oh man i cant wait to be 1 shotted by a dot that i cant even cleanse myself...