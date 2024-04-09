Taivan Nerfed - Good Boy Mount Size Reduced

Big L!
Blizzard? Why?
Still a good dog.
and just like that the grind ends for me GG
I am absolutely livid.
smol
My day is ruined and my disappointment is immeasurable.
still 11/10 good boy
fun detected
Change. It. Back.
The size was half the charm of the character. Who asked for this?
Why ? Nobody asked for this change
Can't have nice things.
Fun detected, must nerf
CHANGE THAT SHII BACK NOW
If y'all want this reverted, send in suggestions, Blizzard more than likely doesn't look at WoWhead comments on every article. Complain where it's actually seen.
Man, I busted my boots to get my good boy and then they come out and do this? Cowabummer, dude. I liked him gigantic. Ye olde "fun detected" applies here, I think.
Instead of ruining it for everyone, why don't you add a casting animation like whistling or w/e or even a hand to hand animation. The most irrelevant and bad update amongst many in the past days relevant to this achievement.
but why tho