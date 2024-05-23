Dalaran Plot Twist Revealed on the War Within Alpha - (Warning: Major Spoilers!)

Warning: Major Story Spoilers Ahead

Visions of Azeroth

Magni tried to commune with Azeroth to learn what the Radiant Song was warning us about but fell unconscious during the process. Hopefully he can recover with the aid of the Dalaran archmages.

Magni awoke with new insight into the Radiant Song. Azeroth has been trying to warn us that Khaz Algar, a titan installation from legend, is in danger. Dalaran will teleport to the island to defend it.

Dalaran rushed to the aid of Khaz Algar, only for the Archmage Drenden to reveal himself to be Xal'atath in disguise! She attacked Dalaran with an army of nerubians at her command.