Archmage Drenden Rejoins the Council of Six in Patch 10.2.7



Archmage Karlain says: It's been too long, Drenden! Glad to see you back in Dalaran.

Archmage Drenden says: It has. I'm grateful the council accepted me back so readily.

Archmage Karlain says: Of course. We're always in need of a mage of your talent.

Archmage Drenden says: And I mean to put those talents to good use, you can be sure of that.

