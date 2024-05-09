Archmage Drenden Rejoins the Council of Six in Patch 10.2.7

Missing, presumed dead...Shows up out of nowhere...Hmmmmmm............ Trustworthy!
Kalecgos left the council and suddenly a former member, who is presumed dead for decades, reappears? How convinient... especially when we know what's going to happen to Dalaran in TWW...
Well I guess we know who betrays Dalaran causing git to be destroyed And crash into the isle of dorn and kills Khadgar by extension .....
we already know its Xal'atath hiding on Dalaran because everything gets datamined 500 months before release of content
If it’s really him and not one of Xal’atath’s lackeys or he is otherwise brainwashed/possessed by her, then his return to Dalaran would be supremely unlucky for him. He was in Dalaran the first time it was destroyed and now he arrives just in time for the second…Either way it’s gonna be terrible writing, especially if he’s the saboteur and is able to so easily fool some of the wisest and most powerful mages on Azeroth.