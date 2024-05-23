This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
War Within World PvP Achievement Now Rewards Raging Cinderbee Mount
The War Within
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
perculia
Ruffious's Bid
, a meta achievement for completing World PvP achievements, got an extra reward in this week's War Within - the Raging Cinderbee mount!
Complete the World PvP achievements listed below.
Reward changed: Title: Slayer of the DeepsTitle: Slayer of the Deeps , Mount: Raging Cinderbee
Raging Cinderbee Model
Firebee Mount (Red Skin, Dark Saddle)Raging Cinderbee
Description: Temper as hot as its flames, this breed of cinderbee can only be tamed by those who share its penchant for violence.
Source:
Model id: 119265
Comment by
Qwagsoir
on 2024-05-23T06:18:47-05:00
Why's it need a DF achieve
