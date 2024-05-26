Complete Theramore's Fall at Level 35 to Unlock the Mini Mana Bomb and Theramore Tabard

Here before Tomrus
nice, you figured out Blizzard's bug for them. now let's hope they fix it
but why ?
Any other transmogs from that time that can be gained from doing the scenario?
Well crap guess that’s what I gonna do tonight since I happen to be lower than that level on my alt.
Tomrus, wya?
Whoa. I got it day one. What are the ods i was 35 when i did it :D
Yeah, no. I am gonna pass. Not leveling another character from scratch just because of a bug. Will wait for them to fix it.
Made a new character and in 2 hrs I got to 35, the tabard is sublime
Lmao, another blatant exploit like frogs that WoWhead posts. How many people you getting to get roll backed this time? No one but a level 35 character can do this so obviously if you get these items atm it’s unintended and anyone who does it should have repercussions.
Really hope the fix here is to add it for those not lvl 35... and not to remove it for lvl 35 to make it like everyone else.
Speaking of exact level requirements, is there an experience eliminator in Pandaria?