Cataclysm Classic is Go!

Cataclysm Inscription

Cataclysm Jewelcrafting

Today we’ll take a loot at a goldmaking stalwart in jewelcrafting and see how it plays in Cataclysm.



Dailies are back

Jewelcrafting dailies are back as the main method of obtaining recipes in Cataclysm. One significant change this time around however is the fact that there are no methods of getting tokens ooutside of the daily quest. There’s no necklace turn ins, and this means it is crucial to not miss any dailies, particularly early on.









Misconceptions Around Prices



Hello



I started not so long ago using Craft + AH to make some gold and was working good but now I can't understand how this work and why prices for final product are going down so much day by day and reagents not.



For example Phial of tepid Versatility.



At the begining for 500 crafts my results was between 1600-1800 Phials and profit was ~10k gold



Now if I craft same amount of Phials I get only ~4k gold profit, is not bad but why prices are going down so much (54g / Phial) if people still buy them even if price is 90g/Phial ?



Why people craft 10k Phials and get maybe ~35k profit when they can keep prices up and get ~80k profit?



What's the point to lose gold for same amount of "work"



Farming reagents I think is not an option, too much time to farm and craft (Rousing Frost to Awakened Frost then Prospect and craft Draconic Vial then farm Hochenblume)



Just curious how this work, maybe I do something wrong and reddit can help me make some gold in WoW :D



Items with expiration dates, both online and irl are effectively a lost investment if they aren't sold by their expiration date - which in a game like WoW, is the end of an expac.



You're one of many who are (effectively) trying to offload a bulk inventory of milk that expires in 2 days.



In this case, whoever sells their product first makes the best ROI, and if it takes you too long to sell, you're no longer profiting or breaking even, you're attempting to recoup your losses.



Just remember your ABC's, and remember that listing is a loss if no sale is made.

You're a little fish in a very big pond, and you're making a lot of assumptions.



When people have much bigger stockpiles of materials they care more about the sell rate than profit because they're trying to liquidate, better to get 30g per phial now rather than take a loss later.



You're also assuming their prices are the same as yours, if someone stocked up a few guild bank's worth of cheap mats every time the price dipped last season, they can afford to crash the market for you now while still making a massive profit.



If you disagree with their strategy, I encourage you to put your gold where your mouth is and just buy the phials in your example and relist them at a higher price. If you're right surely you'll become a very rich goblin.

You need to ask an accurate question to get an accurate answer.



The answer to your absurd question is ‘because they can afford to lose some and still make more gold than you’.



But something tells me you wanted to know ‘why people undercut liquid goods in general’, and answering that, they want to sell quicker. Significantly lower price stimulates purchases whether you like it or not. Try it out yourself if you don’t believe me, drop the price of your next vers flask batch right now by 10g and it will be sold out in no time, you won’t be able to compare this speed with your ongoing business.



Your cognitive dissonance arises from when the demand is not high enough to cover for many sellers that try to get rid of their supplies, the market price drops altogether as the result. And you seem to not be able to comprehend that there are AH goblins much cunnier than you who do feel the need to sell quicker, they don’t operate within your batch numbers.



Aside from that, there is the effect of people who casually craft a batch of phials and drop them 1g lower just for the sake of it, because they don’t care or don’t count. But then again, they just want to get rid of the product, and if the market drops because of this insignificant influence, it tells a lot about the demand drop.



While we’re on that topic, don’t forget that day of the week or time of the day matters, when prices naturally drop with lower demand during end of cd, the next wave of demand may not be enough to restore the prices back, so there’s that.



In the end, don’t ask stupid questions, you seem to me smart enough to figure out all those causes on your own.

