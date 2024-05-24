40,000 Bronze Per Character Quest Now Available, Frog Farmer Cloaks Nerfed

Did the people that did the gate / 10 instance per hour exploit still have 12k+ main stat though?
Damn the nerf is quite heavy
Seems reasonable. I'm looking forward to the community leaving comments about how much they enjoy everything and they don't secretly hate their lifes and everything in it. Have a nice weekend friends :)
got the quest, my cloak also got reset, nice flagging system
did they mess up? i farmed 2k charms from frogs and got reset, meanwhile other people with 10k or even 15k get to keep their cloak and the quest?
did a bit of frogging with friends, can't get the 40k, the character isn't even that ahead of the curve. Oh well, next time I'll just use and abuse of it instead, I'd be fully upgraded by now. Lesson learned. Thanks! I'll level my alts, buy the mounts and quit the mode now.
people who never even farmed frogs (capped after it was nerfed) if they farmed any hyper spawn it seems they got hit with nerf too
Literally to late. People got the rewards from exploiting. Ban them. This is usless
Still doesnt change that those "frog farmers" have their gear on max ilvl and shrug it off
This is just so dumb
I love this. Now do something about level 10's and 11's doing triple the damage of a fully geared level 70 in heroic dungeons. In fact, why are they even in H dungeons? Make that max level stuff. Normals should be fine for leveling. Why bring a level 70 to a Heroic or Mythic raid when the level 10-20 range does triple the damage of a level 70 at ilvl 350+?
is a one time quest or for every char that hits lvl 70?
its nearly double the stats of non-farmers + they keep the ilvl so they won the game anyway
So I went to the spot where the bronze quest is in jade forest. The quest option was up for me. I could have picked up quest, but I wanted test by logging out. At that point the quest was gone and the nerf hit. I frogged last day it was up for about 7 hours and 6000 frog kills so if you're over that expect a nerf.
The first quest is for 3k, then more follow up to the 40k.
Can they fix Shadopan Assault rep now?
Not enough frog kills to be overpowered over someone that did not farm frogs but played consistently (1000-1200 stats 11k stam) but I am apparently deemed a frog farmer, so no quest for me. But also not set in a still overpowered state like the frog farmers