Support Article Mentions Mini Mana Bomb Available in Remix: Mists of Pandaria
Posted
34 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
In a new
support article
, Blizzard mentioned that there is a bug not awarding Horde players who complete the Theramore's Fall scenario the
Mini Mana Bomb
toy.
This toy was originally rewarded during the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch event and has not been made available since. The article doesn't mention anything about the Alliance reward
Theramore Tabard
.
Support Article
Did not receive the Mini Mana Bomb toy from Theramore's Fall.
Common Problems
I completed the scenario and now I did not receive the toy
After completing the scenario, the toy was not mailed to my character.
We have received several reports of this issue and are investigating it. Currently, we do not have a workaround or resolution that can be provided.
If you discover a new issue, please submit a new Bug report.
Note: Bugs submitted in-game do not receive a personal response. Instead, they'll be directed to the teams responsible for addressing them.
