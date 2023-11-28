This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Check out the Gear You Can Get from Using the Revival Catalyst on Non-Tier Pieces
Live
Posted
1 hr 20 min ago
by
Paryah
The Revival Catalyst is already active for Season 3. In addition to using the Catalyst to convert appropriate non-Tier gear into Tier gear, you can also convert gear for non-tier slots into tier set appearance pieces. This is not only nice for collecting your full tier set transmog, but these pieces will likely have different itemizations, so this is an easy way to re-itemize a weak piece. In the table below we have listed the non-tier pieces that you can get from the Revival Catalyst.
Note that you can convert Emerald Dream world class gear into Raid Finder tier gear using the Catalyst as well.
For more information about the Revival Catalyst in Season 3, check out our guide:
Revival Catalyst Guide for Dragonflight
Season 3 Non-Tier Pieces
Season 3 non-tier gear pieces can be transformed into the following:
Death Knight
Demon Hunter
Druid
Evoker
Cloak
Shroud of the Risen Nightmare
Screaming Torchfiend's Shawl
Benevolent Embersage's Featherdrape
Weyrnkeeper's Timeless Ornamented Cloak
Bracers
Vambraces of the Risen Nightmare
Screaming Torchfiend's Armlets
Benevolent Embersage's Wristwraps
Weyrnkeeper's Timeless Wristlets
Belt
Seal of the Risen Nightmare
Screaming Torchfiend's Clasp
Benevolent Embersage's Sagacious Sash
Weyrnkeeper's Timeless Adorned Sash
Boots
Graveboots of the Risen Nightmare
Screaming Torchfiend's Clutches
Benevolent Embersage's Lined Boots
Weyrnkeeper's Timeless Treads
Hunter
Mage
Monk
Paladin
Cloak
Blazing Dreamstalker's Staghide
Wayward Chronomancer's Stole
Mystic Heron's Feathered Mantle
Zealous Pyreknight's Banner
Bracers
Blazing Dreamstalker's Bracers
Wayward Chronomancer's Cuffs
Mystic Heron's Fisticuffs
Zealous Pyreknight's Flameguards
Belt
Blazing Dreamstalker's Spined Girdle
Wayward Chronomancer's Synchronous Belt
Mystic Heron's Belt
Zealous Pyreknight's Emblem
Boots
Blazing Dreamstalker's Striders
Wayward Chronomancer's Strapped Boots
Mystic Heron's Tabi
Zealous Pyreknight's Dreamstompers
Priest
Rogue
Shaman
Warlock
Cloak
Cloak of Lunar Communion
Lucid Shadewalker's Cape
Greatwolf Outcast's Chainweave
Devout Ashdevil's Fiendcloak
Bracers
Wristwraps of Lunar Communion
Lucid Shadewalker's Bracers
Greatwolf Outcast's Wristguards
Devout Ashdevil's Bracelets
Belt
Cincture of Lunar Communion
Lucid Shadewalker's Baldric
Greatwolf Outcast's Sigil Belt
Devout Ashdevil's Fanged Sash
Boots
Poulaines of Lunar Communion
Lucid Shadewalker's Sollerets
Greatwolf Outcast's Footpads
Devout Ashdevil's Slippers
Warrior
Cloak
Molten Vanguard's Thermal Cape
Bracers
Molten Vanguard's Manacles
Belt
Molten Vanguard's Chains
Boots
Molten Vanguard's Greatboots
1
Comment by
Kryonyx
on 2023-11-28T20:21:43-06:00
I guess this is good since Myth 4/4 is 3ilvl higher than crafted Aspect's gear.
1
