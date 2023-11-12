Character Boost Service Raised to Level 70 - Renown Boost for Base Dragonflight Factions

We knew this over a week ago. Bit late to the party aren’t we?
Wow that's actually a lot for the boost.
Think having the option to buy a boost for a new character is amazing but the pricing was always a turn off tbh. $60 is outrageous in my opinion. Should be around $40.
I was going to ask, do Druids get shoulder and bracers, but I can see them in the picture.For those wondering, when you havent played a character for a while and choose the "gear update" option on a character to teleport them to their capital and give them level appropriate level gear, Druids for some reason just dont receive Shoulder or Bracer items. I had an entire server I hadnt touched, used the feature on all 10 of the characters, and the 2 characters that were Druids both did not receive shoulders or bracers. Everyone else did though, which was weird.
the boost have more renown levels as i have with a main char
Wow is starting to get pay2win now with renown boosts.
I suppose if you don't play the game you don't get any faction reputation as there is no need - you don't do anything! Now you can boost an alt to 70 and get bonus reputation on your main!
60 bucks is less than 3 hours of working at McDonalds. If 3 hours at McDonalds is harder than getting a character leveled and geared, then don't buy a boost. When Star Trek TOS started coming out on VHS, 2 episodes were 20 bucks. That was 1980, when the minimum wage was 3 dollars and 10 cents. For some people, that was worth it to not have to try and catch the episodes and tape them yourself. It's your time and it's your money. Spend them however you want. Personally, if they were selling flight for 60 bucks, I'd have bought that, too.
Blizzard getting more Shameless by the day. Maybe they should focus on making a quality game instead of trying to squeeze every nickle and dime out of players. O how the mighty have fallen. No original Blizzard members left at the company.
Hot tip for anyone who boosts a character and doesn't already have Niffen Loamm at 19+ for the Drake Helmets.If you boost you'll get 12, and by doing the story quests there + the few short side quests, you get enough rep tokens to make it to 19 within a couple of hours instead of weeks of doing world quests and weeklies.
your so much crying here. 60$ in my country itsa bout 3 days of working normally ... so i think in US that price is like spit on the ground for half of people.
buy buy buy spend spend spend it''s all your good for, you're just a wallet to blizzard