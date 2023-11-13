Rogue Class Guides Updated for 10.2 Rework - AoE Revamp for Assassination, Outlaw Utility, Shadow Blades Rework

"the core gameplay loop has remained fairly similar"Pf, no! My whole gameplay is broken due to MfD removal. Remove stupid borrowed powers from SL instead of a core skill since MoP. 14 years of muscle memory. I'm out. I cant play without it. Its no fun, its frustrating. The class is butchered to hell now. They dont think a minute how their raid-m+-pruning is hurting casual open world and legacy farmer. Same with the water ele. Why taking choices? And dont get my started on the new killing spree...
I predict outlaw fatigue. After having done a few M+ after the rework I can safely say that you have to track way too many things at the same time due to procs and less than a second of reaction time to act while tracking several buffs at the same time. If they made Crackshot reset the cooldown for Between the Eyes this would already be much less of a problem, but right now you have to ensure that your BtE doesn't have more CD than Vanish or ~15s of Shadow Dance. Then during those windows you constantly have to look away from what mobs are doing to make sure you can actually press BtE or a generator because you don't have enough CP. It's also annoying to see whether you should press BtE during stealth window in the first place, because you don't want to waste a GCD on low CP , but at the same time you also have to track your GCD because if you happen to press BtE and it spell-queues, it will go on cooldown and you might waste your next Shadow Dance or Vanish.It's a mess, yet it's somehow still better than what it was before.
Need Tomrus input on Rogue
Outlaw rogue became a chore to play - you do not play a killer, you play a juggler. Is my roll the bones up? Is my haste buff up? Is Between the eyes up? Is my toggle AOE attack up? Please make less stuff to keep tack of. Make roll the bones a passive for example. Make single target/AOE - toggle on and off as was the case before. Outlaw as it is now is just no fun.
The Subtlety energy changes make it feel energy starved if we don't talent into Vigor, Goremaw's Bite, AND Thistle Tea.Shot in the Dark is in the wrong position for it to be a viable choice. Without a Trace was NEVER needed and is only really used (and now abused) in PvP... And did anyone actually use "Quick Decisions up to this point? So now we have to go through those for the things we want like Premeditation or Improved Shadow Techniques?No, whoever designed this doesn't understand what they're doing. We never needed another vanish, that's an "escape from danger" button, giving it 2 charges makes it something else entirely, as the PvP gamers have now proven. Something that would have synergised well with "Shot in the Dark" was actually removed from all specs and given to Outlaw, "Prey on the Weak", which now makes it just a free stun that you won't press because you're not actually weakening the target any more.This rework is horrible, it needs to be revised or reverted, because the changes are detrimental to the game as a whole.When we say "Do these designers even play the game?" it's because we have been playing for a long time and are seeing the problems before they appear, but they keep ignoring the feedback until they realise "Oh, they were right..." MONTHS after the issue was brought up.TLDR; Redo the spec design and have someone competent look at them before pushing it to the live game
Outlaw just does not feel good right now. Having to use Blade Flurry in single target just to maintain S&D is awful, it was less intrusive to have to manually recast it once a minute or so last season.And now with Crackshot we have to keep track of far too many things, am I in subterfuge/dance? Can I fit one more BtE in the window (+1 weak aura required)? Is it safe to use BtE outside of Dance/Subterfuge, how much is left on my CD? And do I need to reroll or keep my buffs? All while also keeping track of encounter mechanics. On top of all that, every global matters more than ever, so I don't feel like I even have an opportunity to use my improved utility without it being a huge DPS loss.Ace during Dance/Subterfuge also doesn't feel very good. I'm usually trying to think 2 or 3 globals ahead, but if Ace triggers I'm often already clicking Ambush and wasting points or a global that I should be shooting again. It's like I have to slow down during a burst window that motivates you to go as fast as you can, but punishes you for it at the same time.Also, not sure if I'm alone on this, but have talents become an illusion of choice? With Crackshot being the "new core focus of the spec", why is it even a choice? They clearly made it as strong as it is because they want us to use it, as opposed to Killing Spree and Greenskins. It's like the devs decided "Play Dance+Crackshot or don't play".
Before this rework sub was my favorite DF melee... now it seems energy starved (using dark brew talent tree). Also i don't like the confusing echo reprimandOutlaw form me is just a cassino dps gameplay - few times god and more-than-i-wish times trashLast hope is go back assassination but... /sigh
Outlaw playing around vanish/dance feels so terrible. You can thank the people in the Rogue discord for that. Dealing out max damage in pvp puts you at a massive disadvantage because if you WANTED to do max damage, you have to vanish offensively leaving you vulnerable. Why we are forced to play like a fake sub rogue I don't understand.
BQQAcWb37Z8KXj8LlE1rTPXfsBAElEEJhkkESkkkkEIJRB0kAAAAAAgUaJJRSS0IpkSAAAAIRA .... For those that dont like the shadow dance build on outlaw play it the way I do. This build legit feels like old combat and its the ONLY way for me to play outlaw the new build they forced down everyones throats is a joke
Wow I didn't realize the community felt this way. I took a couple dungeons to get used to the new way of playing but now I'm really enjoying it. I love spamming between the eyes.
Honestly I'm not sure why there are so many negative comments about outlaw here. MfD has been effectively defunct for however long already, and crackshot is actually fun, engaging, and rewarding if you're capable of looking at the screen and/or getting audio cues. I was hyped for 10.2 outlaw, and I feel like they did a good job for the most part, especially with things like UHUH allowing us to be more lenient with AR usage in M+ and just maintaining our buffs in general. My only gripe, really, is that I'm a blade rush fanboy and it's a bit weak atm.
10.2 outlaw is a lot of fun, the between the eyes spam reminds me of the old Blackrock Foundry tier set for Combat which was one of my favorites ever. Way more (good) choices on the class tree, way better defensive toolkit, and even higher APM. A+ in my book, though Killing Spree still seems undesirable except for the cheesing of some mechanics here and there, maybe.