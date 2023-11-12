Scheduled Season 3 Maintenance on Tuesday Until 11:00 AM PST

I'm sure there will be no extensions to this maintenance time surely. NA beta testing maintenance while EU's never not had the usual 1 hour downtime kinda weird
Well, let's learn from last tuesday, and anticipate servers not being up until 3-4 pm PST. I'll happily be proven wrong, but remember folks. Server stability issues can happen with a game that's nearly 20 years old. Lots of unexpected spagettification of the code.
It will be what it will be.
Tettles lost 100k?
When are they gonna fix the freaking servers they have in Netherlands? Every loading screen I get it gets stuck and doesn't want to load in, so I have to alt+f4.. A trip from Emerald Dream to DMF took a minimum of 3 alt+f4's: 1 to hs to org, 1 to portal to DMF portal, 1 to restart the game after I hit enter world from character screen, 1 because my character screen wouldn't load in, and 1 from the portal to DMF. Doing group finder content requires a reboot as well before i can phase in, might result in a kick.It has been like this since the start of patch 10.2, was completely fine before that. Spoken to other people from Norway (yes, I'm norwegian) and they have the same issue. There's a big thread on this on EU forums. Blizzard has for sure seen this, but they choose not to respond..
so 4pm then, got it
Tettles only loses 100k if the servers don't come up two hours early, there's still hope!
I need advice. I can take one day off of work this week to start the season 3 grind. It has to be either Tuesday or Wednesday. Either way, I won't be able to start playing until noon EST, so if Blizzard holds to this time...it's fine. I prefer Tuesday to get extra time before our group raids on Wednesday. My shift typically ends later in the day. So, the question is do we trust that 2 pm EST stop time, or nah?
so 5 PM then... got it
Does it mean that EU will start at usual time ?
All these comments acting like the raid release day maintenance didn't come up 1 hour earlier than they posted about these last 2 raid releases. I've also heard all the jokes about spaghetti coding, yet your surprised it takes time to release them. You'd think that after 20 years a human would be able to manage their expectations with accurate information from the past instead of making up things and getting mad about things that havent happened recently like raid day patch taking all day for NA.