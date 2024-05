Bite-Sized Content

Holly Longdale, via Windows Central

"We are on this journey to serve all kinds of players. We know from our research and surveys that we have a whole segment that are like 'I don't want to think too hard, I just want to feel like I progressed in 15-20 minutes," Holly explains.



"We wanted to make these snackable experiences that are easy to consume, that also keeps you relevant in the content, you can continue to play — but not outsize the rewards for the effort. As you get into doing more complex or more challenging versions of Delve, it will get more difficult and the rewards will increase."



"We saw after an expansion releases, the solo players would go through the level up campaign and then they're like 'cool, I'm good,' you know, and they'd stop playing until we had new larger quest lines. So we recognize that, we're really underserving the casual community, because they're not getting content as frequently, or with as much replayability as the more hardcore player. We looked at what kind of features would be great for them. A lot of people with families and partners that just want to do something solo or duo with their child — but also significant enough that it feels worthwhile. There's also a challenge component that could help it appeal to a broader audience, mid-core or so. Part of the new ethos for our team is that we should be serving all of our player segments equally. We want everyone to participate in Azeroth."



Archaeology & Brawler's Guild