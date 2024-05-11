The State of PvP in The War Within Interview with George Velev

You guys really need to proofread better before you post this stuff. It's been really atrocious lately.
What about the scripts and arena botting?
Is this written by AI? I've spotted so many mistakes...
It's hilarious that ~95% of their answers are still:"Great question, this is indeed a valid concern! Internally, we talk about this topic a lot... We have a lot of discussions!"*cut*, end of answer.Yeah, every part of the development team seems to have a lot of *talk*, and nothing being done with the problems in the last 6 years (starting from BfA) now.
I would love a WvW mode for WoW like in GW2. A persistent 24/7 battle with territories changing hands through capturing different objectives like forts and castles.
Damn for someone who literally pvps, all day along year after year... I was expecting venruki to ask better questions about the state of pvp. This "interview" is just a glorified ad for the stupid new bg that no one will queue for after the first few months.Sad.I wish someone would really grill the devs and ask for real pvp changes. Nothing will change in tww, its just going to be another mess as far as pvp is concerned.What a shame.
*sigh of relief* glad rbgs will still be around. I'd heard they were replacing them with Blitz and while I do like Blitz, I don't feel like it fills the void that would be left if they did completely remove rbgs.
State of PVP: We talk a lot about stuff but just do the bare minimum, but hey get off our backs we added a battleground with mine cards... again...