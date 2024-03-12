Blizzard Teases Another +39 Item Level Jump in Season 4

I wonder how strong the S1 Ultra Rare drops are gonna be compared to S4. Eranog ring gonna be seriously Chase for the extra DoT.
And the sad thing is when Next Expansion hits they will just Squish us all again lol, only game that does that that I"m aware of ever.
What do you mean 'Hint'? It was outright stated in a large table of item levels and dungeon levels compared to current. I get you need clicks, but %^&* you're worse than buzzfeed some days.
Meh. I definitely prefer less of a ilvl jump. This makes the raid farm period completely pointless.
I hope they do. I want enemies to die as soon as I look at them.
I hope there are some trinket/set/items balance notes soon, im curious to see what changes they prepared for us.
Unless S4 brings a cool mount for doing fated raids, I don't see myself coming back for it. The slime cat was okay in Shadowlands but I skipped it too.
Gonna be absolutely bonkers number by the time TWW ends
i really like the m+ "level squish" so m0 are actually viable and not just dead content
do we still need to do +20 for portal achievements or with the changes it will be at +10
I am curious on how it's going to be to get KSM next season being that right now, you need to get around +13 and +14 timed on each dungeon with the +14s given you bonus points due to second affix. But with the new system, the second affix isn't until +10 which I assume is what you need to time to get portals.