Whizbang Now Spawns in All 3 Locations Every Hour

Thanks! Great change
This is a great change. Hopefully this will help with the lag problems that happen from the crazy amounts of players in one location.
Now THIS is a great change! Thanks guys!
Great, now either increase the duration of the event or shorten the cool-down.
Honestly very nice! WRA at night crashed constantly yesterday because of the amount of people and AoEs in durotar.
Saw this coming... and yet people will still find a way to cry in these comments. If you don't like the game, stop asking your mom for money for it every month.
The event finally works with 5 days left on it :)
I haven't even seen these portals until today...Even in the group browser everyone rejects you...Is that normal ?
great but let me get more than just cards
Good for horde, they can now farm this in valdrakken. Durotar had no guards and RP server didn't shard the area so alliance would come crash it and boss wouldn't drop any loot, and SW you had to flag PVP to tag the boss and fight city guards and alliance to loot the boss.
Nice change. Staying away from Durotar now.
Love it... and would be even happier if they were staggered by a few min so everyone could have 3 chances each our. OR.. Make it 30 min intervals!
Lol thank god.. my alt got frozen outside of org both of the last two times it spawned there. only saw the boss actually spawn once and could not even tag due to lag
Glad I was Alliance and did some realm hopping the first day... got all rewards except 8-9 cards for the big achievement. Second day got the remaining 8-9 cards, have everything now, won't go to the event again since, well, less lag for you and me <3
It might alleviate the lag slight because it will disperse the population but people will still try to farm all 3 locations. WoW simply can’t have events like this because it’s population size is too high but the devs don’t seem to get that.
NIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE