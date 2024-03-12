Arms Warrior Review of Colossus Hero Talents - Fun and Friction

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.The War Within Hero Talents OverviewOur Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released editorials below.

Colossus Warriors are the peak of pure physical might and resilience. They are veterans of countless battles and have the scars to show for it. Colossus’ know not only how to take a hit and keep going, but how and where to put their strikes to use to ensure their enemies don’t.

Additionally, please note that Demolish will be cancelable. You can cancel Demolish if you decide you need to move or do something else while unleashing the attacks.

Mechanically, Colossus will aim to deliver some of the biggest melee hits around, and sometimes those big hits come from knowing precisely when and where to hit their target for maximum effectiveness.



The Warrior class tree will receive a significant re-arrangement in The War Within, and we are pleased to confirm that it is possible and easy to take Storm Bolt and Shockwave at once. We’d also like to add that we are positioning Shockwave primarily as a utility ability, so the bonus damage passive talent will be be removed.



We wanted to call this out as the Colossus tree interacts with Shockwave in a few places.