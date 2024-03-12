Dragonflight Dungeon Level Squish in Season 4 - Harder M0 With No Affixes or Timer For Same Loot

In the Player Feedback Loop

Heroic dungeons are barely distinct from Normal dungeons at maximum level, and that distinction mostly only matters during a few days after players first reach max level.

"Mythic 0" dungeons rapidly lose relevance a few weeks into an expansion, once the M+ season starts, with occasional exceptions for the weekly event quest.

The only truly endgame dungeon mode (M+) currently revolves around a timer. This means that other than new mega-dungeons, there isn't really a place for endgame players who enjoy a more methodical dungeon pacing and gameplay.

Heroic difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 0. These dungeons will remain available to queue into via Group Finder (default hotkey: “I”), though the item level requirement to queue will also go up accordingly.

Mythic 0 difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 8-10 (this is a bit hand-wavy - numerically it's close to M10 but not having a timer at all or affixes really offsets that quite a bit).

The existing Mythic+ system will pick up where that leaves off, such that a Mythic 5 in Season 4 is roughly equivalent in difficulty, rewards, and M+ Rating awarded, to a Mythic 15 today.

No Timer Like the Present

Recalibrate core difficulties to align with seasonal player experience and progression.

Serve the community who enjoys dungeon content but feels that Mythic+ content isn’t for them due to the pressures of taking part.

Create a better environment in Mythic dungeons to prepare more players to take part in Mythic+.

Normal



This difficulty is unchanged.

The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to be equivalent to a baseline Mythic (Mythic 0) dungeon in the current system.

Mythic difficulty changes and mechanics will not be present in this difficulty.

This remains a queueable experience.

Mythic



The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system.

The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system. There are no timers, affixes, or limitations on changing specializations or talents while in the dungeon.

The goal is to create a mega-dungeon like difficulty for this experience. This difficulty should present a meaningful challenge and provide commensurate rewards without the pressures of the current Mythic+ system.

Mythic 0 is still on a weekly lockout under this model.

Mythic+



The Mythic+ system will have rewards up to level 10, with +2 starting from what would regularly be a +11 in the current Mythic+ system.



A +5 should be as hard as a +15 and +10 should be as hard as a +20 in the current Mythic+ system etc.

+2 - Fortified/Tyrannical

+5 - Entangling / Incorporeal etc.

+10 - Bursting / Bolstering etc.

To the Victors Go the Spoils





Initial Upgrade Level

Item Level

(S3)

Dungeon Awards

(S3 End-of-Run)

Dungeon Awards

(S3 Great Vault)

Item Level

(S4)

Dungeon Awards

(S4 End-of-Run)

Dungeon Awards

(S4 Great Vault)





Explorer 1/8

415





454









Explorer 2/8

418





457









Explorer 3/8

421

Normal Dungeons



460

Normal Dungeons







Explorer 4/8

424





463









Adventurer 1/8

428

Heroic Dungeons



467









Adventurer 2/8

431





470









Adventurer 3/8

434





473









Adventurer 4/8

437

Mythic 0



476

Heroic Dungeons







Veteran 1/8

441

Mythic +2

Heroic Dungeons

480









Veteran 2/8

444

Mythic +3 & +4



483









Veteran 3/8

447

Mythic +5 & +6



486









Veteran 4/8

450

Mythic +7 & +8

Mythic 0

489



Heroic Dungeons





Champion 1/8

454

Mythic +9 & +10

Mythic +2

493

Mythic 0







Champion 2/8

457

Mythic +11 & +12

Mythic +3

496

Mythic +2







Champion 3/8

460

Mythic +13 & +14

Mythic +4 & +5

499

Mythic +3 & +4







Champion 4/8

463

Mythic +15 & +16

Mythic +6 & +7

502

Mythic +5 & +6







Hero 1/6

467

Mythic +17 & +18

Mythic +8 & +9

506

Mythic +7 & +8

Mythic 0





Hero 2/6

470

Mythic +19 and up

Mythic +10 & +11

509

Mythic +9 and up

Mythic +2 & +3





Hero 3/6

473



Mythic +12 & +13 & +14

512



Mythic +4 & +5





Hero 4/6

476



Mythic +15 & +16 & +17

515



Mythic +6 & +7





Myth 1/4

480



Mythic +18 & +19

519



Mythic +8 & +9





Myth 2/4

483



Mythic +20 and up

522



Mythic +10 and up





Flightstone earnings for any given Mythic+ will match the equally challenging Mythic+ from previous seasons. This means that a Mythic +2 in Season 4 will give the same number of Flightstones as a Mythic +12 in Season 3 currently does. The rewards will continue to match difficulty, even if what we’re calling those difficulty changes.

Bonus Flightstone awards for increasing any party member’s Mythic+ score remain unchanged.

Whelpling Crests are no longer available from Mythic+ dungeons, as those difficulties no longer exist. Players can continue to collect Whelpling Crests from many outdoor sources.

Players will earn 10 Drake Crests on successful completion of a Mythic 0 dungeon, as there is no timer to beat.

Wyrm Crests will be available in Mythic +2 to Mythic +5 dungeons in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.

Aspect Crests will be available in any Mythic difficulty from +6 and up, also in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.

Season 4 brings with it a variety of changes, including new adjustments to dungeons, their progression, and rewards.As a part of ongoing development in, the development team identified three issues to address based on community feedback regarding the dungeon system as it is:Given the combination of two underutilized difficulties, and a gap in meeting player demand, we're restructuring dungeon difficulty and rewards in Season 4:Here's a visualization of the change (light blue circles represent where new affixes appear, going from M2/M7/M14 in the current world to M2/M5/M10 in the new one):Season 4 changes will apply to all eight of thedungeons. As a part of these adjustments, we have a few goals in mind:One of the most notable changes players can look forward to is the removal of the timer for Mythic Keystone dungeons for what are currently 0 and 10. Players can run through these dungeons at their own pace without the need to watch the clock while still honing their skills.Here’s a look at the changes for each difficulty:Affixes would slot in at +2, +5, and +10Dungeon ratings should be equivalent to what they represent in the current system.There should be a smaller range of keystone levels to find groups for, and more meaningful progression between each level.It’s important to note that the basic structure of dungeon rewards is not changing significantly, so what you would have earned for completing a Mythic 0 will be earnable in the Heroic difficulty dungeon instead. Here is a basic rundown of what you can expect:Crest and Flightstone rewards are changing to match the same difficulty with only some minor adjustments.We believe these changes provide new opportunities for players to experience Mythic and Mythic+ dungeons while providing additional challenges for endgame players in the future. We look forward to your feedback and we’ll see you in the dungeons whenSeason 4 goes live in the future.