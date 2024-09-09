Blizzard Banning Players Exploiting Reputation - 4 Day Bans

good
Exploit early, exploit often
GetRekt
4 days before/during Heroic week is a crazy slap on the wrist for people that knowingly did it. I can absolutely promise you that if regular players did this it wouldn't only be 4 days. People "abused" experience potions in BFA to level faster and were banned for a month and more.
You missed out the bit where they've banned ppl for simply playing the game and not exploiting anything, like one of my raid officers. G bloody G, Blizz.
Should've been 40 days just to watch the world burn.
I'm really curious to know WHAT was the abuse now !
Deserved.Check out this screenshot that Zorbix posted in their secret RWF channel ---> https://i.postimg.cc/Kjj4ypcL/image.pngBut hey, regardless of that remember that all the banned people are now excluded from entering the MDI or other blizzard tournaments for a very long time.MDI is gonna be very interesting this time around.
simply don't exploit
should have been banned for the whole race to world first ! screw exploiters and their fanboys!
good, make it permanent
Awesome, would be amazing if they could do something about the players who exploited the artisans acuity shuffle now.
Got suspended because we share a family account. we just played the game on release as per normal and managed to hit 20 renown somehow. being tarred with the same brush as the usual exploiting suspects is really frustrating.
It´s joke. I get 4 days because have 2 license - brother and me and get chunk of additional Severed Threads rep - now have 19 and I don´t anything bad, only leveling and doing quests in zone. Thanks for good start to S1, when I miss first raids in Wednesday and Thursday.
HAHA!
the full heroic week at minimum. 4 days does literally nothing for these people. They just get moved to the end of the line for their splits