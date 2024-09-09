Enchanting Hotfix: Storm Dust to Drop from Shattering Gleaming Shards

H U G E
Hell yeah <3 Blizzard
Massive W
and just like that, gleaming shard prices jumped from ~5g each to 75g each.
There goes the Storm Dust market ---
Now the question is will 3* Gleaming Shards give 3* Storm Dust or just more 1* Storm Dust.
While they're finding a $%^& to give about professions, can they like double the drop rate of bismuth? can't understand why the common ore is more than twice as expensive as the uncommon ores
Hey Blizz this should have been their from the start. Shards are easy to come by thanks to heroics and crystals are going to be easy to get with mythics and raids.
I literally said they should do this. I should work for Bliz.
Damn, the price of Gleaming Shard skyrocketed :DDD
W. Kind of late though. Take notes, don't repeat mistake. <3
yeah i checked this 5minutes after it was posted and it was too late already.Also im 30/30 storm dust designed disenchanter,blizzard be like *!@# you i guess
FINALLY! Getting storm dust has been a pain to obtain and shards are abundant. I'm not sure how they didn't even consider this earlier because there are no green items to craft, other than the pvp armor.
Why did gleaming shards 6x in price over the weekend? Was this hotfix leaked - or used by Blizz employees? More conspiracy theories at 11
I glad to see they are doing this but the problem was caused by tailors being unable to make low level greens without dust. which is how most the dust enters the market. Now I have to make blues to make shards to make dust better then nothing but still would have been better if they just removed the dust requirement from low level greens.
Damn, I'm going to miss selling BOE Greens at 500+ Each.Is it time to make and sell cheap BOE Blues? Zap em for Shards?
And just like that Thaumaturgy is dead. Nobody will care because very few people understood it. 156 knowledge points wasted in what will become a dead tree. This is why we need the ability to reset a tree