Hi from Jimfro and Zax! We are a couple World of Warcraft nerds that like to make videos and guides.



We originally started this channel to help people in our guild understand boss fights, but then found out that the demand for quality guides was way higher than we thought! With the combination of Jim's insane production skills and Zax's top mythic raider experience, you can bet that we'll have the best possible guides out there.



We'll be trying out all kinds of content, so let us know what you like and what you want to see next!