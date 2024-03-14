Balance Druid Review of Elune's Chosen Hero Talents - Burst-Enabling Thematic Talents

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.
The War Within Hero Talents Overview
Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released editorials below.
|San'layn Death KnightBloodUnholy
|Elune's Chosen DruidBalanceGuardian
|Keeper of the Grove DruidBalanceRestoration
|Wildstalker DruidRestoration
|Chronowarden EvokerAugmentationPreservation
|Scalecommander EvokerAugmentationDevastation
|Dark Ranger HunterBeast MasteryMarksmanship
|Frostfire MageFire MageFrost Mage
|Herald of the Sun PaladinRetribution
|Lightsmith PaladinHolyProtection
|Templar PaladinProtectionRetribution
|Oracle PriestDiscipline & Holy
|Trickster RogueOutlawSubtlety
|Diabolist WarlockDemonologyDestruction
|Colossus WarriorArmsProtection
|Mountain Thane WarriorFuryProtection