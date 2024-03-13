Mythic+ Exploits in Progress - Abusing Torghast Powers to Kill Bosses in Seconds

deeply funny that this keeps happening
Let's add this to the list of reasons Chorgast was a mistake.
Te guild looks highly sus, 4/9M with a M Fyraak kill? No public logs? RIO showing the kill with 11 players, one of which is a 425 ilvl Mage
Based.
Nice bit of sleuthing.
Seen people do this even in s1/VotI getting the m+ title and CE. Honestly baffles me that this still exists 2 seasons and over a year later. They're not even really trying to hide either with how obvious they make it
How many people got the 0.1% titles for this?This is a pretty outrageous exploit. And what's even worse is that it has been happening for so long.How many people got screwed out of achievements because of people cheating?
Competitive integrity all that rot, but it's earnestly interesting as hell to see how people can break the game. Same reason I love hearing about new Rextroy stuff.
Never agreed on ban for bug exploiting. The existence of bugs is developer fault, i find simply wrong to punish player who discover them and use them. If an easy way to do something exist, it's normal to take the easy route. If they do their job correctly, those bug will never exist in the first place.
Could you at least properly source the reddit post?
Never understood cheating in WoW. There's no monetary gain to be had. And the fact that cheating players change their name and/or server makes it seem like notoriety is also not the intent. So why do it?
They just have good gaming chairs.
Why am I playing this game in an intended way? I stopped almost at like 0.1% last season because I had no fun anymore. Does it mean I would've earned the title? XD Screw this game
Bravo