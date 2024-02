New Hero Talents Revealed - Priest "Tripling" Down on Power Infusion

What Are Hero Talents?

Power of Nature : Your Force of Nature treants no longer taunt and deal 20% increased damage. Your Grove Guardians increase the healing of your Rejuvenation , Efflorescence and Lifebloom by 5% while active.

: Your treants no longer taunt and deal 20% increased damage. Your increase the healing of your , and by 5% while active. Durability of Nature: Your Force of Nature treants have 50% increased health. Your Grove Guardians Nourish and Swiftmend spells also apply a minor Cenarion Ward that heals the target over 8 seconds the next time they take damage.

Grove’s Inspiration: Wrath and Starfiredamage increased by 12%. Regrowth, Wild Growth, and Swiftmend healing increased by 6%.

Persistent Enchantments:Orbital Strike applies Stellar Flare for 20 seconds and Primordial Arcanic Pulsar grants Celestial Alignment for 2 additional seconds. Reforestation grants Tree of Life for 2 additional seconds.

Bounteous Bloom: Your Force of Nature treants generate 3 Astral Power every 2 seconds. Your Grove Guardians’ healing is increased by 20%.

Your treants generate 3 Astral Power every 2 seconds. Your Grove Guardians’ healing is increased by 20%. Early Spring: Force of Nature cooldown reduced by 10 seconds. Grove Guardians cooldown reduced by 3 seconds.

Power of the Dream: Force of Nature grants an additional stack of Dream Burst. Healing spells cast with Dream Surge generate an additional Dream Petal. Cenarius’ Might increases spell damage or healing by an additional 5%.

grants an additional stack of Dream Burst. Healing spells cast with generate an additional Dream Petal. increases spell damage or healing by an additional 5%. Control of the Dream: Time elapsed while your major abilities are available to be used is subtracted from that ability’s cooldown after the next time you use it, up to 5 seconds. Affects Nature’s Swiftness, Incarnation: Tree of Life, Force of Nature, Celestial Alignment , and Convoke the Spirits.

Dark Empowerment: When Black Arrow resets the cooldown of an ability, gain 15 Focus.

When resets the cooldown of an ability, gain 15 Focus. Grave Reaper: When a target affected by Black Arrow dies, the cooldown of Black Arrow is reduced by 12 seconds.

Embrace the Shadows: You heal for 15% of all Shadow damage dealt by you or your pets.

You heal for 15% of all Shadow damage dealt by you or your pets. Smoke Screen: Exhilaration grants you 3 seconds of Survival of the Fittest. Survival of the Fittest activates Exhilaration at 50% effectiveness.

Darkness Calls: All Shadow damage you and your pets deal is increased by 10%.

All Shadow damage you and your pets deal is increased by 10%. Shadow Assassin:Kill Shot has a 15% chance to generate a charge of Aimed Shot or Barbed Shot when used on a target affected by Black Arrow.

Imbued Warding : Blazing Barrier also casts an Ice Barrier at 25% effectiveness for Fire. Ice Barrier also casts a B lazing Barrier at 25% effectiveness for Frost. This also affects your Mass Barrier .

: also casts an at 25% effectiveness for Fire. also casts a B at 25% effectiveness for Frost. This also affects your . Meltdown: You melt slightly out of your Ice Block and Ice Cold, allowing you to move slowly during Ice Block and increasing your movement speed over time. Ice Block and Ice Cold trigger a Blast Wave when they end.

Elemental Affinity: The cooldown of Frost spells is reduced by 10% for Fire. The cooldown of Fire spells is reduced by 30% for Frost.

The cooldown of Frost spells is reduced by 10% for Fire. The cooldown of Fire spells is reduced by 30% for Frost. Flame and Frost: Cauterize resets the cooldown of your Frost spells with a base cooldown shorter than 4 minutes when it activates for Fire. Cold Snap additionally resets the cooldown of your Fire spells.

Severe Temperatures: Casting Frost or Fire spells increases the damage of your next Frostfire Bolt by 6%, stacking up to 5 times.

Casting Frost or Fire spells increases the damage of your next by 6%, stacking up to 5 times. Thermal Conditioning:Frostfire Bolt’s cast time is reduced by 10%.

Solace: Increases your target’s healing received by 25% for 10 seconds.

Increases your target’s healing received by 25% for 10 seconds. Insight: Increases your targets magic damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.

Increases your targets magic damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds. Glory: Increases your target’s physical damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.

Waste No Time: Premonition causes your next Power Word: Radiance , Heal , or P rayer of Healing to be instant cast and cost 15% less mana.

causes your next , , or P to be instant cast and cost 15% less mana. Miraculous Recovery: Reduces the cooldown of Power Word: Life by 3 seconds and allows it to be usable on targets below 50% health.

Prompt Deliverance: Reduces the cooldown of Purify by 2 seconds.

Reduces the cooldown of by 2 seconds. Divine Feathers: When an ally walks through your Angelic Feather, you are also granted 100% of its effect.

Perfect Vision : Reduces the cooldown of Premonition by 10 seconds.

: Reduces the cooldown of by 10 seconds. Versatile Divinations: Premonition can now trigger the Brilliance and Urgency effects.

Brilliance: Restores 5% of your target’s maximum mana.

Restores 5% of your target’s maximum mana. Urgency: Increases your target’s Haste by 12% for 10 seconds.

Divine Providence: Increases the duration of your Premonition effects by 2 seconds.

Increases the duration of your effects by 2 seconds. Fatebender:Premonition’s effect is increased by 30% if the divined spell is different than the previous Premonition.

Clairvoyance: Grants your target and two nearby allies all the effects of Premonition at 100% effectiveness.

expansion introduces Hero Talents as a new update toclasses. They are an evergreen form of character progression for each class specialization that introduces new powers and class fantasies. Feedback is critical to us as a part of creating an impactful and fun addition to the game, so we are sharing our goals for Hero Talents with the community to get first impressions of them and learn how well we’re meeting those goals.Hero Talents are new, self-contained talent trees that players unlock access at level 71. Hero Talents build on the abilities and talents of current classes and specializations. Players can choose a single Hero Talent tree to activate on a character and these talents can be changed in the same way class talents can be currently changed in the game. There are three Hero Talent trees for each class (excepting druid with four and demon hunter with two). Each specialization has two Hero Talent trees they can choose between, and each of these trees is available as an option for two specializations.For example, warriors have three Hero Talent tree options: Slayer, Colossus, and Mountain Thane. Fury has access to Mountain Thane and Slayer, Protection has access to Mountain Thane and Colossus, and Arms has access to Colossus and Slayer.There are 11 nodes in a Hero Talent tree. The first of these unlocks with the system at level 71, and you earn 1 talent point per level from level 71 to 80, so you get every talent in the tree by level 80. Hero Talents will have starter builds available, and your saved builds will save your Hero Talent choices as well.Each Hero Talent tree starts with a “keystone” talent that introduces the core mechanic and concept of the tree. This could be a new ability, an enhancement to an existing ability or cooldown, or a new buff you can trigger. The bottom talent of each tree is a “capstone” talent that builds on the core themes of the tree or adds new power to the keystone.Each tree will offer or modify some class utility and include defensive bonuses that are useful to all specializations. We are aiming for all trees to be about equal in the amount of utility and defensiveness they provide. Trees for characters that can take on a tanking role may have some additional defense bonuses that will be less valuable to healers or damage dealers (DPS), such as bonuses to tank talents or cooldowns. Three or four nodes in each tree will be choice nodes where you can choose between two options.Hero Talents are meant to add enough damage or healing throughput to be significant without being so important that these new talents overshadow your current class and spec tree talents. Most Hero Talent trees add new visual effects to classes, both to communicate what they’re doing and bring their class fantasies to life. However, these are not complete visual reworks – your class and spec are still the same at their core, and that will continue to come through.We want players to be free to choose the Hero Talent tree that has the gameplay, visuals, or flavor that they prefer. Our goal is for both options to feel similarly effective in raid dungeons, Mythic+, and PvP. We're working to avoid abilities or bonuses in Hero Talents that could make a certain tree feel "required" for activities where we can.We know that for some players, prioritizing total throughput is the most important thing to them, even if the difference between choices seems small. That’s okay but keeping Hero Talent balance close is one of our priorities so that players can play what they prefer and still be viable in any content.Since we announced Hero Talents at BlizzCon, it's been great to see all the conversation and speculation surrounding the 39 Hero Talent titles. We'd like to share some of the thinking that went behind choosing those concepts.Each Hero Talent concept must be appropriate for both of the specs that can use it. Some concepts build on overlaps in abilities or flavors between the two specs that can use it, like Colossus warriors, which are as mighty as Arms warriors and as imposing as Protection warriors. Others create new themes that are appropriate for both specs, like Fatebound rogues.Hero Talents also retain your combat role and the gear that you use so that you're not competing for new types of gear. For iconiccharacter archetypes, we wanted to be sure that we could deliver on their fantasy withclasses. Blademasters just wouldn’t be Blademasters without abilities likeand, but those abilities don’t fit in a warrior’s toolkit.Lastly, there are several iconic character archetypes that are strongly tied to specific races and factions, such as Keeper of the Grove or Mountain Thane. It’s exciting to embody these storied archetypes, but we want to ensure that characters of every race and faction can see themselves as those archetypes. We’re open to feedback on what feels good for your characters versus what is frustrating.We have several goals for what it feels like to playwith Hero Talents. Here are some of our guiding principles for how they affect your capabilities, your rotation, what you pay attention to in combat, and your user interface.We like to say on the team that our goal for Hero Talents gameplay is for them to make you “what you are, but more.” We know that many of you have long histories with your favorite classes, and you play them because you like their gameplay and the spells and abilities that matter in their rotation, whether it’s the spinning plates of Affliction, the cycles of Arcane, or the frenetic reactivity of Fury. Hero Talents don’t override what matters to a class. You should feel like you’re playing your spec with a twist or a boost and not as if the things you care about have become unimportant or been replaced.A Hero Talent tree might add new behavior or bonuses to an existing ability, like Keeper of the Grove’s bonuses toand. They might occasionally reset the cooldown on abilities or replace spells with more powerful versions. They might make it easier to maintain important buffs or grant additional resources at key moments.One thing that we’re keeping a close eye on is complexity. Classes in WoW have a lot of abilities and talents, and there’s a lot to learn about each one. We want Hero Talents to add new fun without creating new burdens, either in customizing or playing a character. Most Hero Talent trees do not add new buttons that players will need to add to their action bar or find a new keybind for. There will be additional opportunities for players to express their skill, but we’re trying not to add things like complex maintenance buffs that increase the cognitive load for everyone playing a class. Most of the choices a player will make about how complex they want their rotation to be will continue to be made in their class and spec talent trees.Some Hero Talents do require you to take certain talents in your class or spec trees to access their powers. This is often because those talents fit the flavor and theme of that specific Hero Talent tree. The Mountain Thane warrior tree enhancesand, Templar paladin gives extra power to, and Elune’s Chosen druids can cast a particularly strong. However, a Hero Talent tree will only ever require or enhance a small number of class or spec talents. It's important to us that there still is freedom in customizing your class build.Over the coming months, we’ll continue to share full designs for Hero Talent trees from. We’re excited to hear what you think of them.Below, you’ll find the Hero Talents for the Keeper of the Grove Druids, Dark Ranger Hunters, Frostfire Mages, and Oracle Priests.Balance and Restorationgrants 3 charges of, causing your nextorto explode on the target, dealing Nature damage to nearby enemies. Damage is reduced above 5 targets.causes your next targeted heal to create 2 Dream Petals near the target, healing up to 3 nearby allies. Stacks up to 3 charges.Your treants caston nearby targets about once every 6 seconds.Your maximum mana is increased by 5% and your maximum Astral Power is increased by 20.Yourprotects you, reducing damage you take by 8% while youris on you.Power of Nature & Durability of NatureCastingorincreases the damage of your nextorby 10%, stacking up to 2 times. Casting another spell cancels this effect.Casting, orincreases the healing of your next, orby 10%, stacking up to 2 times. Casting another spell cancels this effect.Grove’s Inspiration & Persistent EnchantmentsBounteous Bloom & Early SpringPower of the Dream & Control of the DreamEvery 5you cast make your next, orinstant and increases the damage it deals by 100%. Every 5oryou cast makes your nextorinstant.: Each of your Ftreants increases damage your spells deal by 3% while active. Each of yourincreases your healing done by 3% while active.Marksmanship and Beast Mastery Hunter: Fire ainto your target, causing it to take Shadow damage every 2 seconds for 16 seconds. Each time Bdeals damage, you have a chance to reset the cooldown ofor. 30 second cooldown.anddeal 15% increased damage.anddeal 15% increased damage.Each timedeals damage, you have a chance to manifest an undead hound to charge your target and deal Shadow damage.When you applyto a target, you gain the Deathblow or Hunter’s Prey effect.Dark Empowerment & Grave ReaperEmbrace the Shadows & Smoke Screenwill chain the closest target to the ground, causing them to move 40% slower until they move 8 yards away.Whenoris active,deals damage 50% faster.Whenhits a target affected by, a burst of Shadow energy erupts dealing moderate Shadow damage to all enemies near the target. This can only occur once every 6 seconds.Darkness Calls & Shadow AssassinWhenresets the cooldown ofora barrage of dark arrows strikes your target for Shadow damage and increases the damage you and your pets deal by 10% for 6 seconds.Fire and FrostYour damaging Fire spells generate 1 stack of Fire Mastery and Frost spells generate 1 stack of Frost Mastery. Fire Mastery increases your Haste by 1% and Frost Mastery increases your Mastery by 1% for 12 seconds, stacking up to 8 times each. Adding stacks does not refresh duration.Imbued Warding & MeltdownLaunches a bolt of Frostfire at the enemy, dealing Frostfire damage, slowing movement speed by 50%, and causing additional Frostfire damage over 8 seconds.generates a stack of both Fire Mastery and Frost Mastery. Replacesfor Frost andfor Fire. 2 second cast time.Elemental Affinity & Flame & Frostnow also calls down aat 100% effectiveness onto your target’s location.now also calls down aat 150% effectiveness onto your target location.Severe Temperatures & Thermal ConditioningYour Frost and Fire spells have a chance to trigger an additional bolt of, dealing Frostfire damage. This effect generates Frostfire Mastery when activated.Reaching maximum stacks of Frost Mastery causes your next(Fire) /(Frost) to also castat 200% effectiveness. When you consume Excess Frost, the cooldown of(Fire) /(Frost) is reduced by 5 seconds.Your Frost and Fire spells have a chance to activate, causing your nextto always critically strike, explode for 80% of its damage to nearby enemies, and be instant cast.Reaching maximum stacks of Fire Mastery causes your next(Fire) /(Frost) to applyat 150% effectiveness. When thisexplodes, reduce the cooldown of Pby 10 seconds (Fire) / gain(Frost).grants you maximum benefit of Frostfire Mastery and refreshes its duration. Activatingor Igrants youHoly and Discipline PriestDivine the future, and gain access to a spell that gives you an advantage against your fate. Replaces. 1 minute cooldown. Instant Cast.: Increases the damage absorbed byby 10% and the healing done byby 10%.Increases the duration of Atonement by 1 second and increases the duration ofby 3 seconds.Waste No Time & Miraculous Recoveryapplies 1 stack ofto your target.casts apply ato your target at 20% effectiveness.Prompt Deliverance & Divine Feathersreduces damage taken by an additional 10%.lasts an additional 2 seconds.When youris fully absorbed or yourheals, gain a stack of Grand Reveal. has a low chance to grant you Clairvoyance.