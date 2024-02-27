8 New Hero Talent Trees Revealed - First Rogue and Warlock Trees, All Paladin Trees

Blizzard

Fury of Elune (Balance and Guardian) now ends with a flash of energy, blasting nearby enemies for Astral damage.

(Balance and Guardian) now ends with a flash of energy, blasting nearby enemies for Astral damage. Full Moon (Balance) calls down 2 Minor Moons that deal Astral damage and generate 3 Astral Power.

(Balance) calls down 2 that deal Astral damage and generate 3 Astral Power. Lunar Beam (Guardian) now causes you to leech life equal to 10% of all damage dealt to enemies within the beam.

Moondust: Enemies affected by Moonfire are slowed by 30%.

Enemies affected by are slowed by 30%. Elune’s Grace: Using Wild Charge in Bear Form or Moonkin Form incurs a 3 second shorter cooldown.

Stellar Command Increases the damage of Full Moon by 15% (Balance). Increases the damage of Lunar Beam by 30% (Guardian.) Increases the damage of Fury of Elune by 15% (Balance/Guardian.)

Increases the damage of by 15% (Balance). Increases the damage of by 30% (Guardian.) Increases the damage of by 15% (Balance/Guardian.) Lunar Calling:Starfire deals 40% increased damage to its primary target, but no longer triggers Solar Eclipse. Thrash now deals Arcane damage, and its damage is increased by 12%.

The Light of Elune: Moonfire damage has a chance to call down Fury of Elune to follow your target for 3 seconds and generates 18 Astral Power or Rage over its duration.

to follow your target for 3 seconds and generates 18 Astral Power or Rage over its duration. Astral Insight: Incarnation: Chosen of Elune and Incarnation:Guardian of Ursoc increase Arcane damage from spells and abilities by 10% while active. Convoke the Spirits duration and number of spells cast increased by 25%.

Arcane Affinity: All Arcane damage from your spells and abilities is increased by 3%.

All Arcane damage from your spells and abilities is increased by 3%. Lunation: Your Arcane abilities reduce the cooldown of Fury of Elune by 2 seconds and the cooldown of New Moon, Half Moon, and Full Moon by 1 second. Your Arcane abilities reduce the cooldown of Lunar Beam by 3 seconds.

Fury of Elune (Balance and Guardian): The flash of energy now generates 6 Astral Power or 6 Rage and its damage is increased by 50%.

(Balance and Guardian): The flash of energy now generates 6 Astral Power or 6 Rage and its damage is increased by 50%. Full Moon (Balance): New Moon and Half Moon now also call down 1 Minor Moon .

(Balance): New Moon and Half Moon now also call down 1 . Lunar Beam (Guardian): Lunar Beam increases Mastery by an additional 8%, deals 30% increased damage, and lasts 3 seconds longer

Entangling Vortex : Enemies pulled into Ursol’s Vortex are rooted in place for 6 seconds. Damage may cancel the effect.

: Enemies pulled into are rooted in place for 6 seconds. Damage may cancel the effect. Flower Walk: During Barkskin your movement speed is increased by 10% and every second flowers grow beneath your feet that heal up to 3 nearby injured allies.

Bond with Nature : Healing you receive is increased by 10%.

: Healing you receive is increased by 10%. Harmonious Constitution: Your Regrowth’s healing on yourself is increased by 50%.

Resilient Flourishing : Bloodseeker Vines and Symbiotic Blooms last 2 additional seconds. When a target afflicted by Bloodseeker Vines dies, the vines jump to a nearby unaffected target for their remaining duration.

: and last 2 additional seconds. When a target afflicted by dies, the vines jump to a nearby unaffected target for their remaining duration. Root Network: Each active Bloodseeker Vine increases the damage your abilities deal by 2%. Each active Symbiotic Bloom increases the healing of your Lifebloom and Wild Growth by 2%.

Twin Sprouts: When Bloodseeker Vines or Symbiotic Blooms grow, they have a 10% chance to cause another growth of the same type to immediately grow on a valid nearby target.

When or grow, they have a 10% chance to cause another growth of the same type to immediately grow on a valid nearby target. Implant: Feral Frenzy immediately causes a Bloodseeker Vine to grow on the target. Casting Regrowth that is made instant via Nature’s Swiftness causes a Symbiotic Bloom to grow on the target.

Hardened Scales: Obsidian Scales reduces damage taken by an additional 5%.

reduces damage taken by an additional 5%. Menacing Presence: Knocking an enemy up or backward reduces their damage done to you by 15% for 8 seconds.

Extended Battle : Essence abilities extend Bombardments by 1 second.

: Essence abilities extend by 1 second. Diverted Power: Bombardments have a chance to generate Essence Burst.

Nimble Flyer : While Hovering, damage taken from area of effect attacks is reduced by 10%.

: While Hovering, damage taken from area of effect attacks is reduced by 10%. Tailwinds:Deep Breath (Devastation) and Breath of Eons (Augmentation) reset the cooldown of Hover.

Morning Star: Every 5 sec, your next Sunspot’s damage or healing is increased by 5%, stacking up to 10 times. Morning Star stacks twice as fast while out of combat.

Every 5 sec, your next damage or healing is increased by 5%, stacking up to 10 times. stacks twice as fast while out of combat. Gleaming Rays: While a Sunspot is active, your abilities that use Holy Power deal 10% increased additional damage or healing.

Illumine: Sunspots reduce the movement speed of enemies by 50% and increase the movement speed of allies by 20%.

reduce the movement speed of enemies by 50% and increase the movement speed of allies by 20%. Will of the Dawn: Movement speed increased by 5% while above 80% health. When your health is brought below 35%, your movement speed is increased by 40% for 5 seconds. Cannot occur more than once every 60 seconds.

Eternal Sun : Sunspot’s duration is increased by 2 seconds and Eternal Flame’s duration is increased by 3 seconds.

: duration is increased by 2 seconds and duration is increased by 3 seconds. Lingering Radiance: Sunspots leave an Eternal Flame for 12 seconds on allies or a Greater Judgment on enemies when they expire or are extended.

Hammer of Light: Hammer down your enemy with the power of the Light, dealing Holy damage to the target and up to 4 nearby enemies. Additionally, calls down Empyrean Hammers from the sky to strike 3 nearby enemies for Holy damage. Costs 5 Holy Power.

Templar’s Watch: Hammer of Light , Wake of Ashes (Retribution), and Eye of Tyr (Protection) deal 30% increased damage when striking only 1 enemy. This amount is reduced by 6% for each additional target struck.

, (Retribution), and (Protection) deal 30% increased damage when striking only 1 enemy. This amount is reduced by 6% for each additional target struck. For Whom the Bell Tolls:Divine Toll grants up to 100% increased damage to your next 3 Judgments when striking only 1 enemy. This amount is reduced by 20% for each additional target struck.

Bonds of Fellowship : You receive 20% less damage from Blessing of Sacrifice and each time its target takes damage, you gain 4% movement speed up to a maximum of 40%.

: You receive 20% less damage from and each time its target takes damage, you gain 4% movement speed up to a maximum of 40%. Unrelenting Charger: Divine Steed lasts 2 seconds longer and increases your movement speed by an additional 30% for the first 3 seconds.

Endless Wrath: Calling down an Empyrean Hammer has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown of Hammer of Wrath and make it usable on any target, regardless of their health.

Calling down an has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown of and make it usable on any target, regardless of their health. Sanctification: Casting Judgment increases the damage of Empyrean Hammer by 10% for 10 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap.

Smoke: You take 5% reduced damage from Fazed targets.

You take 5% reduced damage from Fazed targets. Mirrors: Feint reduces area damage taken by an additional 10%.

So Tricky: Tricks of the Trade’s threat redirect duration is increased to 1 hour.

threat redirect duration is increased to 1 hour. Don’t Be Suspicious:Blind and Shroud of Concealment have 10% reduced cooldown. Pick Pocket and Sap range increased by 10 yards.

Thousand Cuts: Slice and Dice grants 10% additional attack speed and gives your auto attacks a chance to trigger Unseen Blade .

grants 10% additional attack speed and gives your auto attacks a chance to trigger . Flickerstrike: Taking area damage while Feint is active or dodging while Evasion is active triggers Unseen Blade. This effect may only occur once every 5 seconds.

Cloud Cover: Distract now creates a cloud of smoke for 10 seconds and its cooldown is increased to 90 seconds. Attacks from within the cloud afflict targets with Fazed for 5 seconds.

now creates a cloud of smoke for 10 seconds and its cooldown is increased to 90 seconds. Attacks from within the cloud afflict targets with Fazed for 5 seconds. No Scruples: Finishing moves have a 10% increased chance to critically strike Fazed targets.

Demonfire Barrage: Channel a barrage of 4 Shadow Bolts at 150% effectiveness toward the enemy target over 1.5 seconds.

Soul-Etched Circles: You always gain the benefit of Soulburn when casting Demonic Circle: Teleport , increasing your movement speed by 50% and making you immune to snares and roots for 6 seconds.

You always gain the benefit of when casting , increasing your movement speed by 50% and making you immune to snares and roots for 6 seconds. Annihilan's Bellow:Howl of Terror cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds and range is increased by 5 yards.

Cruelty of Kerxan: Nether Portal , Summon Demonic Tyrant , and Summon Infernal grant Diabolic Ritual and reduce its duration by 3 seconds.

, , and grant and reduce its duration by 3 seconds. Infernal Machine: Abilities that cost Soul Shards decrease the duration of Diabolic Ritual by 1 additional second while your Demonic Tyrant, Nether Portal, or Infernal is active.

Infernal Vitality: Unending Resolve heals you for 30% of your maximum health over 10 seconds.

heals you for 30% of your maximum health over 10 seconds. Infernal Bulwark:Unending Resolve grants Soul Leech equal to 10% of your maximum health and increases the maximum amount Soul Leech can absorb by 10% for 8 seconds.

Grimoire: Felguard (Demonology) lasts 3 seconds longer and its cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds.

(Demonology) lasts 3 seconds longer and its cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds. Casting Cataclysm (Destruction) summons an Overfiend that casts Chaos Bolt 2 times at 80% effectiveness before departing.

Ruination: Call down a demon-infested meteor from the depths of the Twisting Nether, dealing Chaos damage on impact to all enemies within 8 yards of the target and summoning 3 Wild Imps.

Boneshaker: Shockwave's stun duration is increased by 2 seconds.

stun duration is increased by 2 seconds. Earthquaker:Shockwave also knocks enemies into the air, and its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.

One Against Many : Shockwave , Cleave , Whirlwind , and Revenge deal 5% more damage per target affected up to 5.

: , , , and deal 5% more damage per target affected up to 5. Arterial Bleed:Colossal Might increases the damage of Rend and Deep Wounds by 2% per stack.

No Stranger to Pain : Total damage prevented by Ignore Pain increased by 15%.

: Total damage prevented by increased by 15%. Rally: Taking damage has a low chance to give you a Second Wind for 2 seconds.

expansion introduces Hero Talents as a new update toclasses. They are an evergreen form of character progression for each class specialization that introduces new powers and class fantasies. Feedback is critical to us as a part of creating an impactful and fun addition to the game, so we are sharing our goals for Hero Talents with the community to get first impressions of them and learn how well we’re meeting those goals.In this article, we take a closer look at the philosophies around Hero Talents for eight more trees: Elune’s Chosen and Wildstalker Druids, Scalecommander Evoker, Herald of the Sun and Templar Paladins, Trickster Rogue, Diabolist Warlock, and Colossus Warrior.Hero Talents are new, self-contained talent trees that players unlock access at level 71. Hero Talents build on the abilities and talents of current classes and specializations. Players can choose a single Hero Talent tree to activate on a character and these talents can be changed in the same way class talents can be currently changed in the game. There are three Hero Talent trees for each class (excepting druid with four and demon hunter with two). Each specialization has two Hero Talent trees they can choose between, and each of these trees is available as an option for two specializations.For example, warriors have three Hero Talent tree options: Slayer, Colossus, and Mountain Thane. Fury has access to Mountain Thane and Slayer, Protection has access to Mountain Thane and Colossus, and Arms has access to Colossus and Slayer.There are 11 nodes in a Hero Talent tree. The first of these unlocks with the system at level 71, and you earn 1 talent point per level from level 71 to 80, so you get every talent in the tree by level 80. Hero Talents will have starter builds available, and your saved builds will save your Hero Talent choices as well.Each Hero Talent tree starts with a “keystone” talent that introduces the core mechanic and concept of the tree. This could be a new ability, an enhancement to an existing ability or cooldown, or a new buff you can trigger. The bottom talent of each tree is a “capstone” talent that builds on the core themes of the tree or adds new power to the keystone.Each tree will offer or modify some class utility and include defensive bonuses that are useful to all specializations. We are aiming for all trees to be about equal in the amount of utility and defensiveness they provide. Trees for characters that can take on a tanking role may have some additional defense bonuses that will be less valuable to healers or damage dealers (DPS), such as bonuses to tank talents or cooldowns. Three or four nodes in each tree will be choice nodes where you can choose between two options.Hero Talents are meant to add enough damage or healing throughput to be significant without being so important that these new talents overshadow your current class and spec tree talents. Most Hero Talent trees add new visual effects to classes, both to communicate what they’re doing and bring their class fantasies to life. However, these are not complete visual reworks – your class and spec are still the same at their core, and that will continue to come through.We want players to be free to choose the Hero Talent tree that has the gameplay, visuals, or flavor that they prefer. Our goal is for both options to feel similarly effective in raid dungeons, Mythic+, and PvP. We're working to avoid abilities or bonuses in Hero Talents that could make a certain tree feel "required" for activities where we can.We know that for some players, prioritizing total throughput is the most important thing to them, even if the difference between choices seems small. That’s okay but keeping Hero Talent balance close is one of our priorities so that players can play what they prefer and still be viable in any content.Since we announced Hero Talents at BlizzCon, it's been great to see all the conversation and speculation surrounding the 39 Hero Talent titles. We'd like to share some of the thinking that went behind choosing those concepts.Each Hero Talent concept must be appropriate for both of the specs that can use it. Some concepts build on overlaps in abilities or flavors between the two specs that can use it, like Colossus warriors, which are as mighty as Arms warriors and as imposing as Protection warriors. Others create new themes that are appropriate for both specs, like Fatebound rogues.Hero Talents also retain your combat role and the gear that you use so that you're not competing for new types of gear. For iconiccharacter archetypes, we wanted to be sure that we could deliver on their fantasy withclasses. Blademasters just wouldn’t be Blademasters without abilities likeand, but those abilities don’t fit in a warrior’s toolkit.Lastly, there are several iconic character archetypes that are strongly tied to specific races and factions, such as Keeper of the Grove or Mountain Thane. It’s exciting to embody these storied archetypes, but we want to ensure that characters of every race and faction can see themselves as those archetypes. We’re open to feedback on what feels good for your characters versus what is frustrating.We have several goals for what it feels like to playwith Hero Talents. Here are some of our guiding principles for how they affect your capabilities, your rotation, what you pay attention to in combat, and your user interface.We like to say on the team that our goal for Hero Talents gameplay is for them to make you “what you are, but more.” We know that many of you have long histories with your favorite classes, and you play them because you like their gameplay and the spells and abilities that matter in their rotation, whether it’s the spinning plates of Affliction, the cycles of Arcane, or the frenetic reactivity of Fury. Hero Talents don’t override what matters to a class. You should feel like you’re playing your spec with a twist or a boost and not as if the things you care about have become unimportant or been replaced.A Hero Talent tree might add new behavior or bonuses to an existing ability, like Keeper of the Grove’s bonuses toand. They might occasionally reset the cooldown on abilities or replace spells with more powerful versions. They might make it easier to maintain important buffs or grant additional resources at key moments.One thing that we’re keeping a close eye on is complexity. Classes in WoW have a lot of abilities and talents, and there’s a lot to learn about each one. We want Hero Talents to add new fun without creating new burdens, either in customizing or playing a character. Most Hero Talent trees do not add new buttons that players will need to add to their action bar or find a new keybind for. There will be additional opportunities for players to express their skill, but we’re trying not to add things like complex maintenance buffs that increase the cognitive load for everyone playing a class. Most of the choices a player will make about how complex they want their rotation to be will continue to be made in their class and spec talent trees.Some Hero Talents do require you to take certain talents in your class or spec trees to access their powers. This is often because those talents fit the flavor and theme of that specific Hero Talent tree. The Mountain Thane warrior tree enhancesand, Templar paladin gives extra power to, and Elune’s Chosen druids can cast a particularly strong. However, a Hero Talent tree will only ever require or enhance a small number of class or spec talents. It's important to us that there still is freedom in customizing your class build.Over the coming months, we’ll continue to share full designs for Hero Talent trees from. We’re excited to hear what you think of them.Below, you’ll find the Hero Talents for Elune’s Chosen and Wildstalker Druids, Scalecommander Evoker, Herald of the Sun and Templar Paladins, Trickster Rogue, Diabolist Warlock, and Colossus Warrior.Balance and GuardianELUNE’S CHOSEN KEYSTONEELUNE’S CHOSEN ROW 1(Balance)andgenerate 2 additional Astral Power. (Guardian) Free automaticfromgenerate 5 Rage.deals 10% additional damage.andreduce Arcane damage taken by 6% and all other magic damage taken by 3%.ELUNE’S CHOSEN ROW 2Each non-Arcane damaging ability you use increases the damage of your next Arcane damaging ability by 3%, stacking up to 3 times.Enemies damaged by, ortake 4% increased damage from you for 6 seconds.Moondust and Elune’s GraceELUNE’S CHOSEN ROW 3Stellar Command and Lunar CallingThe Light of Elune and Astral InsightArcane Affinity and LunationELUNE’S CHOSEN CAPSTONEIncreases the power ofFeral and RestorationWILDSTALKER KEYSTONEanddamage has a chance to causeto grow on the victim, dealing bleed damage over 6 seconds.&, andhave a chance to causeto grow on the target, healing over 6 seconds. Multiple instances of these can overlap.WILDSTALKER ROW 1Damage and healing while in Cat Form increased by 5%. Moonfire and Sunfire damage increased by 10%.Tiger’s Fury and attacking from Prowl increases the chance for Shred, Rake, and Brutal Slash to critically strike by 8% for 6 sec. Casting Regrowth increases the chance for your periodic heals to critically heal by 10% for 6 sec.Rip Damage increased by 6%. Ferocious Bite damage increased by 4%. Rejuvenation healing increased by 3%. Efflorescence and Lifebloom healing increased by 6%.WILDSTALKER ROW 2andlast 20% longer.Entangling Vortex and Flower Walk: Bond with Nature & Harmonious ConstitutionWILDSTALKER ROW 3: Resilient Flourishing and Root Network: Whenexpire they explode in thorns, dealing physical damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced above 5 targets. Whenexpire, flowers grow around their target, healing them and up to 3 nearby allies.Twin Sprouts and ImplantWILDSTALKER CAPSTONEincrease the damage your abilities deal to affected enemies by 10%.increase the healing your spells do to affected targets by 8%.Augmentation and DevastationSCALECOMMANDER KEYSTONE: Empower spells cause your next(Devastation) and(Augmentation) to strike up to 3 targets. When striking less than 3 targets,ordamage is increased by 25% for each missing target.SCALECOMMANDER ROW 1: Black spells deal 10% increased damage.marks your primary target for destruction for the next 10 seconds. You and your allies have a chance to trigger awhen attacking marked targets, dealing Volcanic damage split amongst all nearby enemies.: Entering combat grants a charge of Burnout, causing your nextto cast instantly.SCALECOMMANDER ROW 2(Devastation) and(Augmentation] cause enemies to take 20% increased damage fromandabilities for 12 seconds.reduce the cooldown of(Devastation) and(Augmentation) by 1 second for each target struck, up to 3 seconds.: For each second you are in combat,anddeal 1% increased damage, up to 50%.SCALECOMMANDER ROW 3Hardened Scales and Menacing PresenceExtended Battle and Diverted Power: Nimble Flyer and TailwindsSCALECOMMANDER CAPSTONE(Devastation) and(Augmentation) can now be steered in your desired direction. In addition,(Devastation) and(Augmentation) burn targets for Volcanic damage over 12 seconds.Holy and RetributionHERALD OF THE SUN KEYSTONE(Retribution) and(Holy) cause your next 2 Holy Power spending abilities to create aon your target, dealing Radiant damage or healing over 8 seconds. 10% ofdamage and healing radiates to nearby allies or enemies, reduced beyond 5 targets.HERALD OF THE SUN ROW 1: Morning Star and Gleaming Rays: Heals an ally immediately and over an additional 20 seconds. Healing increased by 25% when cast on self. Replaces, costs 3 Holy Power.Critical strike chance ofand(Retribution) andand(Holy) increased by 10%.HERALD OF THE SUN ROW 2: Illumine and Will of the DawnEternal Sun and Lingering Radianceand(Retribution) andand(Holy) critical strikes cause the target to burn for additional Radiant damage over 4 seconds or be healed for over 4 seconds.HERALD OF THE SUN ROW 3: After you cast(Retribution) or(Holy) gain: Your Haste is increased by 4% for 12 seconds each time you apply aMultiple stacks may overlap.and(Retribution]) andand(Holy) have a 15% chance to cast again at 30% effectiveness.HERALD OF THE SUN CAPSTONE: During, you become linked to your, causing Radiant damage to enemies or healing to allies that pass through the beams, reduced beyond 5 targets.Activatingapplies 4onto nearby allies or enemies and increasesdamage and healing by 20%.Protection and Retribution(Retribution) and(Protection) are replaced withfor 12 seconds after they are cast.Templar’s Watch and For Whom the Bell TollsAfter castingyou call down anon a nearby target every 2 seconds for 8 seconds.Whencritically strikes, 60% of its damage is dealt to nearby enemies. Enemies hit by this effect deal 5% reduced damage to you for 8 seconds.When you cast(Retribution) or(Protection), gainat 10% effectiveness., and(Retribution) and(Protection) extend the duration ofby 1 second.: Bonds of Fellowship and Unrelenting ChargerEndless Wrath and Sanctificationand(Retribution) andand(Protection) call down anon a nearby enemy. Whileis active, this effect calls down an additionalappliesto its targets and increases your Haste by 15% for 6 seconds (Protection). Additionally,grants 3 Holy Power.You gain a stack ofwhen you call down an. At 50 stacks, castingempowers you for 12 seconds to castan additional time for free.Outlaw and SubtletyFeint now grants 2 Combo Points and quickly slashes with andealing damage to nearby enemies. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 seconds.Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks.Attacks that generate Combo Points deal 25% increased critical strike damage to Fazed targets.(Outlaw) and(Subtlety) grantfor 5 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap.So Tricky and Don’t Be Suspiciousand(Outlaw) and(Subtlety) cause targets to be Fazed for 10 seconds.Thousand Cuts and Flickerstrike(Outlaw) and(Subtlety) deal 10% more damage and have a 10% reduced cooldown.Cloud Cover and No ScruplesIncreases the duration ofby 2 seconds.After 4 strikes with, your next(Outlaw),or(Subtlety)will be performed as a, dealing 40% increased damage. If the primary target is Fazed, gain 5 stacks ofDemonology and DestructionSpending a Soul Shard grantsfor 20 seconds. Whileis active, each Soul Shard spent reduces its duration by 1 second. Whenexpires you gain, causing your next ability that costs Soul Shards to summon an Overlord, Mother of Chaos, or Pit Lord that unleashes a devastating attack against your enemies.Enemies damaged by your Overlord have their souls cloven, increasing damage taken by you and your pets by 10% for 20 seconds.increases the damage of your next ability that costs Soul Shards by 30% and reduces its cast time by 50%.Mother of Chaos empowers your nextorto becomeSoul-Etched Circles and Annihilan’s BellowCruelty of Kerxan and Infernal MachineInfernal Vitality and Infernal BulwarkFire damage increased 2% and damage dealt by your demons is increased 2%.andgain additional effects:deals 15% increased damage for each Soul Shard spent. Enemies marked by yourtake 5% increased damage from your single target spells.Summoning a Pit Lord causes your nextorto becomeArms and ProtectionThe Warrior tree will be updated in the War Within to make the Shockwave talent more easily accessible via class talents.We wanted to call this out as the Colossus tree interacts with Shockwave in a few places.Unleash a series of precise and powerful strikes against your target and enemies within 8 yards of it. You can block, parry, and dodge while using this ability. 45 second cooldown.Your critical strike damage is increased by 10% and the amount blocked by your critical blocks is increased by 10%.andgrant a stack ofincreases damage dealt byby 10% and stacks up to 5 times.consumesBoneshaker and EarthquakerOne Against Many and Arterial Bleedincreases the damage ofandby 2%.No Stranger to Pain and Rallyanddamage increased by 15%.andcritical strikes grant an additional stack ofYou deal 5% more damage and take 2.5% less damage. Size increased by 5%.now stacks 10 times. If you were to gain an additional stack of Colossal Might but are already at max stacks, the cooldown ofis reduced by 2 seconds. While channeling, you are grounded, making you immune to stuns and effects that move you.We look forward to hearing your thoughts and sharing more as we progress.