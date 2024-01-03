Fury Warrior Review of Mountain Thane Hero Talents - Strong Fantasy, But Rotation Concerns & RNG

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.



Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far for the War Within. Check out all of our released opinion articles below.

Mountain Thane Warrior Hero Talent Tree

Mountain Thanes embody the strength of the mountains and the power of the storm. They channel thunder and lightning through their reinforced bodies to make them an unstoppable force.

The Lord of War and Thunder

Unrealized Potential

Ultimately the goal for hero talents is just to enhance your base build and however you want to play a class, whether it's Annihilator or Raging Blow, both of those should feel like they work with Mountain Thane. In reality, what you see on live right now and what's planned for 11.0 might not always mesh, so there's some work to be done on the backend to account for that - maybe it means Bloodthirst needs to be better incorporated into the main build, so it doesn't feel completely pushed out. This isn't a Warrior specific issue either, several classes need to be looked at to ensure they align with the hero talent philosophies.

Raging Blow has a 10% chance to trigger a Lightning Strike, which then has a 10% chance to trigger , or a 1% chance per cast... and only while Avatar is not already active, which is typically at 40-50% uptime thanks to Titan's Torment and Berserker's Torment.

Likewise, Lightning Strikes have a 20% chance of triggering , which is a 2% total chance per cast.

Personally, it would be nice to cut straightforward talents like , and split out into two talents instead - one focused on triggering Avatar with greater frequency and the other on its interactions with .

amounts to about a 40k shield when using current numbers, or 4% of the same Warrior's life pool, which only works against magical damage and at the cost of an additional talent point. This is obviously more impactful for tanks though, who naturally have higher armor and can safely intervene other tanks without getting one-shot in return.

and feel even more minor, due to their infrequent triggers, short durations, and low values. We can file them under "every little bit helps" but they aren't doing much to excite me.

sounds exciting and is at least thematic, but the addition of two untargeted half-duration stuns almost sounds more inconvenient than anything else - contributing to diminishing returns without a guarantee of stopping anything worthwhile in pulls that regularly consist of 5-10 targets. If it applied to all nearby targets, it would become an outright better version of Shockwave, but that feels unlikely to happen.

Whirlwind generates 4-8 rage, while Thunder Clap will always generates 5.

Thunder Clap is ~13% weaker than Storm of Swords Whirlwind, while Thunder Blast is only about 20% stronger (which sounds like a lot, but keep in mind that Whirlwind only accounts for ~0.5% of Fury's single target damage and ~6% in a typical Mythic+ dungeon).

Thunder Blast is also 8% weaker than Slam, 15% weaker than Raging Blow, 28% weaker than Rampage, and 40% weaker than Execute - without considering all the myriad additional effects those abilities trigger.

You've Been Thunderstruck