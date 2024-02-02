A Look Back at Devastation Evoker in Dragonflight & War Within Wishlist - Editorial

Isn't this more like Augvokers looking in the back mirror and waving goodbye to other Evokers waiting in the LFG queues to get invited? 😆
All I can read is Mass Desintegrate. Please Blizz, let me become Godzilla.PS: Firestorm must become Druid's Starfall.
I really wanted to run Firestorm. It just looks cool, and coming from Frost Mage I really wanted that placeable AoE. And with Aug not bringing new class tree talents feels like a symptom of Blizz just not being ready with the class as a whole for DF. At least from a DPS perspective, maybe Presvokers have a different opinion.
I can't play Devastation in M+ even when I host my own keys, people make a scene about it to the point they leave sometimes. In raiding at least, i can soar to the top 5 dmg dealers without being asked to play devastation.
I guess I've been lucky looking at these complaints. My Dragon has been split 50 /50 on my pug runs with what people have asked me to play. It seems the trick is to ask what spec they would prefer and most times I get told to pick one and I pick dev. Have yet to be flamed in any of my keys for not going Aug.
Yea devastation really has one of, if not the worst talent tree in the game. They have like, 1 flex talent (eternity span or honed aggression) depending if there will be cleave dmg or not. The tree in general is just really boring, there's not really any different "playstyles" it's just, if < 3 targets, press disintegrate, if more press Pyre. Dev suffers the opposite issue as Arcane, there's not enough to press. Arcane is an over bloated spec, but dev feels completely barren, it feels like something straight out of classic wow. Their mastery was going to be problematic from the outset. It's fundamentally something that is going to get out of hand as the expansion advances, and then it'll go back to "meh" when we're reset at the start of a new expansion. Causality should honestly just be a baseline passive. Or at least moved up the tree in such a way that you'll always take it without sacrificing a talent point. There's never a situation you're not taking this talent, and considering it's a capstone, you'd think it would have better competition, but it really doesn't, there's no choice you HAVE to have this or your spec just doesn't function. Imagine if Glimmer of Light was pushed down to capstone region, that's basically Causality for palas.
Meh Firestorm looks weird - like let dragons be dragons and make firestorm an alternative aoe nuke.
Would love for firestorm to change into something that activates through pyre maybe, perhaps just bake in Feed the Flames. Every time im running a lowbie key and see someone running firestorm i just facepalm. its a great looking spell and i would love for it to be better but it just lacks any realistic functionality as tanks are pretty much always gonna be moving out of the spell within a tick or two.I would love for both pres/dev to get the longer range and have aug only have longer range with their buffing (not their dmg abilities) and have things such as Fire Breath or Dream Breath still remain how they are. We already have 50yd range on Deep Breath and Dream Flight so this would just be adjusting to those ranges a bit.I also agree, Nymue is literally the most annoying boss as an evoker, any spec, as you are having to soak and be either unable to reach the boss or players to heal them.