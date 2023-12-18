Chronowarden Evoker Interview with Preheat & Jereico - Preserveration & Augmentation Hero Talents

Evoker needs more range, for some particular spells at least, like the buffs, it makes no sense and adds nothing but stress and frustration to gameplay, when your buff targets are running out of range all the time. If you intend to keep the accursed Aug spec in the game, at least make it somewhat less painful to play.ps: aug does not need any more survival tools -- devastation does. And those can not be shared with aug :( But asking blizz to get devastation out of the bilge seems like too much at this point. They're just not interested in developing devastation to be cool and wanted - pres and aug is all they care about.